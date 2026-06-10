A leaked Cabinet Office dossier reveals that nearly £28 billion in UK foreign aid and public funds flowed to terrorist groups, hostile states and criminals between 2015 and 2021. The report was suppressed due to political concerns. Domestically, institutions linked to the Iranian regime received hundreds of thousands in pandemic support. Systemic failures in due diligence allowed funds to reach malign actors like Islamic State, China's military and Kremlin-connected firms. The article also highlights egregious examples of aid waste, such as funding to reduce cow flatulence and an unusable airport on St Helena, underscoring a global problem of mismanagement.

The disclosure of a classified Cabinet Office dossier revealing that nearly £28 billion of British public money was directed to terrorists, hostile states and criminals from 2015 to 2021 should have sparked a major national scandal.

Instead, the report-commissioned by the Cabinet Office in 2023-was suppressed. Political considerations were prioritized over the fact that taxpayer funds were reaching those intent on harming Britain. The findings are not surprising; the problem starts domestically. A few years ago, an investigation uncovered institutions linked to the Iranian regime operating openly in the UK.

In Maida Vale, north London, the Islamic Centre of England functioned as an outpost for the late Ayatollah Khamenei. Adjacent to it, the School of the Islamic Republic of Iran showed children pledging allegiance to Iran's Supreme Leader-precisely the type of entities that should be closed. Yet the government provided them with substantial public funds. During the pandemic, the Islamic College of London received £205,000 in furlough payments and the Islamic Centre nearly £250,000.

This occurred even though Iran's Supreme Leader disparaged British vaccines and called Covid a 'Zionist bioweapon'. These amounts are small compared to the £28 billion from the dossier, but the principle is identical: a state apparatus so bogged down by process and incompetence that it failed to ask who exactly was being funded. If such failures happen in London under the watch of British authorities, should we be shocked that billions sent abroad vanish into far worse destinations?

In theory, foreign aid is a crucial tool of statecraft. It helps Britain exert influence, alleviate suffering, stabilize fragile regions and build alliances-though the UK often behaves as though it remains wealthier than it is. The Foreign Office, Ministry of Defence and taxpayer-funded charities deliver humanitarian relief and support those opposing regressive global actors. Many projects are effective and beneficial to British interests.

However, too often foreign aid has become a toy for an ideologically driven bureaucracy more focused on trendy causes than on British priorities. The consequences range from merely embarrassing to gravely serious. The dossier found that aid meant for Syria was seized by Islamic State terrorists; British research was channeled to institutions tied to China's military; and public money helped build a defence technology firm later acquired by a Kremlin-linked investor-essentially aiding Moscow's profit.

British cash is flowing, directly or indirectly, to the world's most dangerous triad: Russia, waging Europe's largest war since 1945; China, identified as Britain's top long-term strategic challenge; and Iran, which assassinates on British soil and threatens the global economy via the Strait of Hormuz. Yet this is only part of the story. Total UK government foreign aid spending from 2015 to 2021 was about £96.4 billion. Where did the rest go?

The answer would be absurd if it weren't funded by taxpayers. Even beyond the excesses documented by outlets like the Daily Mail, consider some examples: £15 million from 2013 to 2016 to reduce flatulence in Colombian cattle for climate change; £25 million paired meteorologists with Kenyan 'rainmakers' to observe ants for weather prediction; approximately £285 million on an airport on remote St Helena island that was too dangerous for aircraft due to winds, later used as a go-kart track.

Ultimately, this is not just a British issue but a global pattern of waste and mismanagement





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Foreign Aid Cabinet Office Dossier Terrorist Funding Iran Regime Islamic State China Military Kremlin Taxpayer Money Waste St Helena Airport UK Aid Scandal

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