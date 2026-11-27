How 260 tons of Thanksgiving leftovers inspired an American icon: the TV dinner
The history behind the first TV dinner ties has a connection to Thanksgiving and tons of leftover frozen turkeys.
iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-6031460/nx-s1-10021134" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> The history behind the first TV dinner ties has a connection to Thanksgiving and tons of leftover frozen turkeys.
Producer Matt Ozug is here with me in studio. We have a story that is, I gather, about Thanksgiving leftovers and an American icon. Is that right? MATT OZUG, BYLINE: That's right, Scott.
I know you love a good yarn. Well, this one has got it all - invention, post war design and actual tons of frozen turkey. OZUG: Well, how about 260 tons of it? That is how much turkey was going back and forth on refrigerated railcars in 1953...
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