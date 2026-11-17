Top beauty executives including Laura Geller, David Protein founder Peter Rahal and Ellis Brooklyn's Bee Shapiro talk inspiration.

The speakers who will take the stage at the 2026 WWD Beauty Inc Catalysts conference are among the most dynamic in beauty. As they gear up to share their insights around innovation, acceleration and the future of the industry, we asked them to reflect on how they maintain an out-of-the-box mentality, whether through a personal practice or the brands outside of the industry that inspire them the most.

“Outside of beauty, I recharge my creativity through yoga and walking. Both help me slow down, clear my mind and create space for new ideas to emerge. I’ve learned that creativity doesn’t always come from doing more; sometimes, it comes from stepping away, being present and giving myself the space to see things differently. ”, as it demonstrates how inclusive design can coexist and shine in an aspirational global brand, instead of being viewed as a separate ‘disability product.

Also read Top Rated Laptop Accessories for Ergonomics and Cooling

'”“I garden with my bare hands. I grow flowers and some fruits and vegetables, even though NYC makes it tough! I believe in working with your hands, without a phone or electronics nearby, for a few minutes every day to break the typing or scrolling routines that can really trap us into these recursive mind-body loops. ”.

Every collection comes from a real personal story, so you feel connected to the person behind it. They’re quirky and irreverent, and they bring art and whimsy into fashion without taking themselves too seriously. That’s hard to do at scale. The other is Porsche.

The brand has built a true enthusiast community. They do niche special editions, customization that makes each car feel personal and models that hold or gain value over time. That’s the dream for any brand: People don’t just buy the product, they collect it and belong to it. ”“I find the New York Knicks a fascinating brand.

There are those who don’t watch basketball and perhaps aren’t even Knicks fans cheering the team on or wearing the merch. When the Knicks won the championship recently, it was such an incredible outpouring of love and community. That’s pretty powerful. ”“My creativity is fueled by people, places and cultures from literally around the world.

Living in NYC provides me with a constant, extraordinary “feast” of inspiration! Decades of global travel has also given me lasting relationships with people and places, while my, I have the added privilege of engaging with a remarkable community of creative thinkers across many constituencies who are shaping the future. For me, creativity comes from these intersections of people, culture and ideas…and from remaining endlessly CURIOUS!!! ”“Through life.

Advertisement

Creatives are fueled by the world surrounding them. Everything from nature outside, to what we eat, to the places we go can spark an idea. My creative juices are fueled by the thoughts of those around me, the colors that fill my home, the music that plays on my radio. My brain constantly takes in every little detail, which leads to creative opportunities.

I am constantly seeking inspiration, because even the most mundane moments define the bigger picture. ”“Ralph Lauren inspires me because it creates an entire world around its products. From fashion and fragrance to hospitality and home, every detail contributes to a clear vision of how people can live, feel and express themselves. The brand has remained recognizable for generations while continuing to evolve.

That approach influences how I think about. We’re building more than a collection of grooming products; we’re creating a world centered on fragrance, confidence, attraction and the rituals that help men become the best version of themselves. ”“Hiking and snowboarding. I love being in the mountains, and the more remote the better.

The scale of the landscape puts whatever’s on my mind into perspective. A guide once shared a line from John Muir that captures the feeling: ‘For going out, I found, was really going in. ’ I always come back with a clearer head and room for new ideas. ”“Meta!

I’m constantly inspired by the innovative ways they’re using technology to simplify and streamline our everyday lives. They’re pushing boundaries and creating possibilities I never imagined we’d see in our lifetime. It’s exciting to watch how they continue to innovate and change the way we live, work and connect with one another. ”“I recharge my creativity by spending time in nature, the most extraordinary innovator.

Whether walking on the beach, hiking in the mountains or lying in a grassy field, I find inspiration in the elegant solutions nature has developed over billions of years to solve complex challenges, from designing efficient materials to creating regenerative systems where nothing goes to waste. Imagine what we could achieve if we approached innovation not simply by asking what we can create, but what we can learn from the natural world. ”“I’m a Prada and Miu Miu girl.

I love the tension in both. Masculine and feminine, polished but a little undone, classic with something unexpected. Both brands have this confidence and sense of play without ever feeling like they’re trying too hard. You recognize their point of view immediately, even when they’re taking a risk.

The most interesting brands have that kind of personality: distinct, a little provocative and never overexplained. ”It tackles hard problems on a global scale and embraces failure as a step toward success. If more companies adopted that same ambition and approach, both their customers and shareholders would benefit. ”“I love that Oura takes something incredibly complex, such as sleep, recovery and activity, and makes it simple enough that you almost forget the technology is there.

That idea resonates with me beyond wearables. The best brands do not make consumers work hard to understand them. They take complexity and turn it into something intuitive, useful and ultimately part of your everyday life.. Skin care can be incredibly complicated, but our job is to make it easier for people to know what they need, when they need it and to build a routine they will stick with.

The technology or science can be sophisticated behind the scenes, but the experience should feel simple. Oura also reflects something I find exciting about where we are going as consumers: using more data to become proactive rather than reactive. That same idea of combining science, data and a very human experience is something I find inspiring well beyond beauty. ”“Unstructured time where I’m not trying to solve anything!

Advertisement

Simple, but so needed as a founder. Every single morning, my partner David and I go on a long coffee walk. He’s also a founder and one of the most creative, curious people I know, so we just talk about wherever our minds lead us, and I never know where a conversation will go. ” “I’m also a BIG massage person, I could not live without it!

I work with an incredible body worker, and it gets so much stuck energy out of my body. Lastly, yoga which I’ve been doing since I was 12. It’s always been the thing I come back to when I need to get inside my body. Some of my best ideas come when I can finally shut off!

”“An industry that I am continually amazed by is women’s health. The amount of thoughtful probiotics and feminine health supplements, made cool by brands like Uqora and Love Wellness, is really inspiring because it’s typically a category that is taboo or shameful but that is vital to everyday health, personal wellness and intimacy. ”“Ferrari. It is one of the few brands that is both a technology company and a luxury house, and it never lets one dilute the other.

Its engineering is relentless, much of it proven on the racetrack first, yet the brand is defined by restraint. Enzo Ferrari’s principle was to build one car fewer than the market demands. Ferrari uses technology to make the product better, never to make the brand louder. That is the standard I hold for technology and innovation in prestige beauty: It should sharpen the experience, never cheapen it.

Technology should make the product better, never the brand louder. ”“I’m inspired by Jolie and how they’ve transformed a functional, everyday product into a compelling lifestyle brand. They’ve paired a strong acquisition strategy with distinctive creative, educational content and a consistent brand presence. What I find particularly interesting is how they’ve made a relatively unglamorous category feel aspirational, demonstrating the power of storytelling and a clear value proposition.

”“I love opera for its sheer intensity, the music, the theater, the visual spectacle and the full force of human emotion. These are stories that have resonated for centuries, distilling something fundamental about the human experience into just a few hours. You’re immersed in a world that exists only for that moment. I find that time spent in the arts has a way of recalibrating your sense of proportion.

Problems that seemed all-consuming can look rather different after an evening at the opera. ”“Lego is a family favorite, from building together to watching ‘Lego Masters. ’ As a scientist, I’m equally fascinated by its work to rethink the materials behind the bricks. That connects with what motivates me in my own work, bringing sustainability and performance together from the start to deliver an experience people love.

”and honoring the people who make it possible. By founding a school of craftsmanship in Solomeo, Italy, he showed that integrity isn’t just an ethical choice; it’s a competitive advantage that builds a moat around a business. It reminds me that true luxury comes from care, quality and the stories behind what you create — a balance of ambition and respect for tradition that I value in building Furtuna Skin. ”“I’m obsessed with Teenage Engineering.

It’s really considered, it’s timeless, it’s a bit whimsical and they display their products in a monumental way like sculpture. They’re the 21st-century manifestation of Dieter Rams for Braun. Everything they release is a statement about the world. And I feel like we’re both building tools to enable culture and expression with a real love for our communities.

”“I trick the algorithm to escape the algorithm. If I relied on the algorithm to craft the world I see, it would keep showing me much of the same. So much of beauty can feel recycled or deeply inspired, while we are trying to be a first-of-its-kind modern fine fragrance house born in L.A. , and born from L.A. and its culture, creativity and community.

While I spend time in the physical spaces of micro-trends super-charged in L.A. , I also search with curiosity, delve into nichetrends and constantly upend my FYP to ensure I have a full vantage of what’s happening in books, tech, art, fashion or food. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.