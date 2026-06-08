Houthis threaten total Red Sea shipping ban on Israel as regional tensions surge

Yemen’s Houthi movement warns of intensified maritime attacks and renewed missile strikes, linking its actions to escalating conflicts across the Middle East.

Yemen’s Houthi movement warns of intensified maritime attacks and renewed missile strikes, linking its actions to escalating conflicts across the Middle East. Explosions take place on the deck of the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on the Red Sea, in this handout picture released August 29, 2024.

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday it will impose a “complete and total ban” on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, warning that vessels linked to Israel will again be targeted as regional tensions surge. The group also said it launched missile strikes on what it described as sensitive Israeli targets in the Jaffa region, claiming the attacks achieved their objectives with “precision.

”In its statement, the group said the missile attacks were carried out in response to Israeli aggression in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, adding that it would escalate its military actions in line with developments on the ground. Israel launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againIran-Israel exchange intensifies with missile barrages and cross-border strikesTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backIsrael has not immediately commented on the latest claims.

Earlier in the day, Israeli airspace was temporarily closed after a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted, according to Israeli media reports. The developments come amid a wider regional escalation, including Iranian missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel has also carried out strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz.

Israel launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againIran-Israel exchange intensifies with missile barrages and cross-border strikesTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backUS intelligence reportedly concerned over 'growing espionage threat' from IsraelIran departs Türkiye for World Cup base in Mexico amid US visa issuesIran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusals





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Sea Film Festival CEO Steps Down Amidst Saudi Cultural ShiftPandya Malhotra announced her departure as CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival after seven years, sparking discussions about the festival's future direction. The festival, launched in 2021 in Jeddah, has grown into a major event but now faces questions as Saudi Arabia re-evaluates spending priorities amidst regional tensions.

Read more »

Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

Read more »

Can AI detect smuggled sea cucumbers?In a new study, an AI tool identified images of seahorse, shark fin and sea cucumber samples in luggage

Read more »

Iran fires first missiles into Israel since ceasefireIran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut. Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel.

Read more »