The Iran-backed Houthis say airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, early Saturday have wounded at least 15 people and that another strike in a Red Sea port city has ignited a fire at a power plant.

An airstrike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early Saturday wounded at least 15 people, according to the Iran-backed Houthis, and another strike in a Red Sea port city ignited a fire at a power plant.

Medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders on Saturday expressed outrage at an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza the day before that killed two of its watchmen. The Israeli military said it killed two Hamas militants working as security guards at the clinic. Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here .

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Houthis report airstrikes in Yemeni capital and Red Sea port city Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi said two women were among at least 15 people wounded in a strike early Saturday in the Abu Shamla neighborhood in the capital Sanaa. Al-Massirah satellite television reported damage to at least eight houses and three shops, while a gas station was also hit. Al-Massirah also reported that strikes ignited a fire at a power plant in Mokha.