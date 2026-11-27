Houthi rebels say an airstrike in southwestern Yemen has killed at least 11 people, including children.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels report that an air strike in southwestern Yemen has killed at least 11 people, including children. Meanwhile, Turkish and Saudi officials are heading to Pakistan for a meeting of their defense pact that is expected to discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here . Houthis say strike in southwest Yemen left 11 dead The Houthi-run health ministry said Friday that a strike on a densely populated area in southwestern Yemen killed at least 11 people, including children, the latest attack in the fight between the Iran-backed rebel group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

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Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said on X that an airstrike hit a cinema building in Turbah city in Taiz province early Friday morning, killing people including children who sold ice cream in the area and had been living in part of the building. Al-Asbahi didn’t provide details of how many children were killed and said the death toll was preliminary as rescuers are trying to pull out more bodies from under the rubble. He blamed the strike on Saudi Arabia.