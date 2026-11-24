Houthi militants attack a Riyadh skyscraper, injuring 11 workers from Saudi Arabia, India, Nepal, and Egypt. This is the second tower strike in the district within a week.

The Houthi militia launched a missile strike against a prominent skyscraper in the financial district of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, November 19, 2026. The attack resulted in injuries to 11 individuals, including nationals from Saudi Arabia, India, Nepal, and Egypt, according to official reports from the Saudi Civil Defence agency.

This incident marks the second targeted strike on a high-rise building in the capital's central business district in less than seven days. The Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, condemned the event as a cowardly terrorist attack aimed at destabilizing the region's economic hub.

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Saudi Civil Defence Confirms 11 Casualties

The Saudi Civil Defence agency issued a formal statement confirming that the Houthi missile struck one of the towers located within the financial district. The agency detailed the specific demographics of the injured parties, noting that the victims included two Saudi nationals, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals, and four Egyptian nationals. This precise breakdown highlights the international composition of the workforce in the area.

Upon receiving notification of the strike, local authorities immediately activated their emergency response protocols. The Civil Defence agency confirmed that first responders deployed rapidly to the scene to implement approved emergency measures and procedures. Their rapid intervention was critical in managing the aftermath of the explosion and ensuring that immediate medical assistance was available to those caught in the blast zone.

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Turki al-Maliki Condemns Terrorist Activity

Tuesday's strike was not an isolated incident but rather part of a escalating pattern of aggression against Riyadh's infrastructure. Earlier on the same day, Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, addressed the media regarding the attack. He explicitly characterized the Houthi action as a cowardly terrorist attack, emphasizing the malicious intent behind targeting civilian and commercial structures.

The strategic choice of the financial district underscores the Houthi militia's ongoing campaign to disrupt Saudi economic activities. By targeting high-profile commercial buildings, the militants aim to create economic uncertainty and demonstrate their capacity to project power deep into Saudi territory despite extensive air defense systems.

Second Tower Strike in Less Than a Week

The timing of this attack is particularly significant as it follows a similar incident earlier in the week. On Thursday, Saudi authorities reported that the Houthi militia had previously targeted a different tower in the same financial district. That earlier strike caused damage to several floors of the building and affected neighboring structures, creating widespread disruption in the area.

The recurrence of attacks on high-rise towers within a short timeframe indicates a sustained and coordinated effort by the Houthi militia. Security experts note that the ability of the group to plan and execute such precise strikes suggests a sophisticated operational capability and access to advanced weaponry capable of penetrating the capital's defenses.

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Emergency Procedures and Ongoing Security Risks

In response to the escalating threat level, the Saudi Civil Defence agency reiterated its commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness. The agency's statement highlighted the implementation of standard emergency measures designed to minimize harm to civilians and property. These procedures include rapid evacuation protocols, fire suppression systems, and medical triage stations positioned in key commercial areas.

The attack has heightened concerns regarding the security of international workers in Saudi Arabia. With a diverse population of foreign nationals employed in the financial sector, the safety of individuals from countries such as India, Nepal, and Egypt has become a focal point for diplomatic discussions. Governments of the affected nations are likely to engage with Saudi officials to ensure adequate protection for their citizens in high-risk zones.