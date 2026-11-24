Houthi rebels have advanced to within about 40 miles of Aden, Yemen, while three oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire.

Iran -backed Houthi rebels have advanced to within about 40 miles of Aden, the southern Yemeni city that houses the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, a military official said on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Forces fighting the Houthis have set up a fortified line to defend the city.

On the same day, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis reported that 11 people were injured when a tower in the financial district of Riyadh came under what it described as a terrorist attack. Separately, three oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite U.S. aerial protection, while at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes in Gaza, local officials said.

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Houthi Advance Puts Aden Behind a Fortified Defense Line

Houthi rebels have pushed to within about 40 miles of Aden, and forces allied with the Yemeni government are now positioned north and west of the city. Col. Majed al-Nuzaily, spokesman for the Yemeni army, said those forces are stationed on a defense line built to stop the Houthi advance.

The advance follows the withdrawal of government-allied forces from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. That pullback allowed the Houthis to consolidate their grip on territory around the crucial waterway.

Al-Nuzaily said Aden is a red line. He recalled that in 2015, when the Houthis came to the city, its people drove them out, and he made the remarks during a virtual briefing.

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Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman, speaking in the same briefing, called on the United States and other Western countries to support the Yemeni coast guard in intercepting smuggled weapons bound for the Houthis. He also urged training for Yemeni forces fighting the rebels on the ground.

Al-Noman described the Houthis as a terrorist organization. He said they threaten Yemenis first, and then every nation whose ships cross the Red Sea.

Riyadh Tower Attack Draws Saudi Sovereignty Warnings

The Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday that 11 people were injured when one of the towers in the financial district of Riyadh came under what it described as a terrorist attack. The coalition said damage was being assessed and gave no further details, and no group immediately claimed responsibility.

It was the second incident targeting the capital's financial district in less than a week. The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh, including last week's strike that damaged several floors of the Public Investment Fund Tower and nearby buildings.

The Houthis have said their attacks are a response to Saudi strikes in Yemen. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom will not tolerate any infringement of its sovereignty and would defend its resources with all its strength and resolve.

Iran Sets Seven Conditions as Hormuz Mines Strike Tankers

Iran will not negotiate with the United States until its seven conditions are met, according to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who serves as Iran's chief negotiator. Qalibaf said on Tuesday that Tehran's position was reported by Iranian state television, though Iranian authorities have not publicly stated what those conditions are.

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Iranian state media have said the conditions include lifting sanctions, ending the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and releasing seized Iranian assets. Qalibaf also warned that Iran would shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake.

The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the three oil tankers struck the naval mines because they were in violation of regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Telegram on Monday, Nov. 16, the Guard's navy said the strait is not a place to test unauthorized routes or disregard maritime warnings.

The Guard's navy said the tankers were engulfed in flames after hitting the mines, despite being under U.S. aerial escort.

Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Senior Hamas Security Official

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed Na'im Abu Nahl, director-general of the internal security service in the Hamas-run government's Interior Ministry, the ministry said. The ministry said he was killed in a strike west of Gaza City on Tuesday.

At least nine people were killed in four Israeli strikes Monday night and Tuesday morning, officials in Gaza said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing of Abu Nahl and said Israel would continue targeting Hamas security forces.

Hospital officials across Gaza reported at least eight other deaths in the four strikes. They included a child killed in an airstrike in central Gaza on Tuesday and three police officers killed in Khan Younis.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike that killed the three officers. Since last year's ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly targeted police stations in Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza, viewing them as instruments of the group's rule.