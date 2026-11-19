A missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi forces damaged a skyscraper in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, home to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This marks the second such strike this month, prompting evacuations and retaliatory Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa.

A Houthi missile attack damaged a skyscraper in Riyadh housing the offices of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter said, in the Iran-allied group’s latest blow to the kingdom in their escalating war.

The attack on King Abdullah Financial District , which includes Riyadh’s tallest building, is the second this month, after a strike by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Nov. 8 damaged SaudiAll entrances to the district were closed and people were being evacuated, while ambulances and fire trucks were present, a Reuters witness said.said earlier that it had dealt with a missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, adding that an initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported, but added that the extent of the damage was still being determined. The Houthis have yet to claim the attack.

Advertisement

Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly afterwards without providing further details.