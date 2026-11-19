A suspected Houthi missile hit the Public Investment Fund headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday, causing structural damage to the city's tallest skyscraper without reported casualties.

The headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund suffered visible damage on Thursday after a suspected Houthi missile struck the PIF Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh. The strike damaged windows across seven to eight floors and bent parts of the metal facade of the building, which stands as the tallest skyscraper in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of casualties following the early morning attack, which awoke residents with a loud boom. Emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, were deployed to the scene as entrances to the financial district were closed and people were evacuated from the area to ensure public safety.

Also read Public Investment Fund Headquarters Damaged in Riyadh Missile Strike

Saudi military spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki confirmed that the kingdom's air defenses successfully engaged the missile threat. While he did not specify the exact location of the debris fall, he confirmed that material damage had been reported as a direct result of the attack.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa early on Thursday, although no further details were provided regarding those specific operations. The Houthis issued no immediate statement regarding the strike on the sovereign wealth fund headquarters.

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This event represents the second time in less than two weeks that a landmark in the King Abdullah Financial District has been targeted by Houthi forces. On November 8, a previous attack damaged the building of state oil giant Aramco, signaling a pattern of targeting key economic infrastructure within the Saudi capital.

The conflict has dealt a significant blow to the economic diversification plans of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is overseeing the transformation of Saudi Arabia from an oil-dependent economy. The ongoing hostilities have disrupted stability in the region, with the Saudis replacing the commander of their coalition fighting in Yemen this week to adjust their strategic approach.

Saudi officials, according to Western officials briefed on the matter, now foresee the military campaign stretching on for up to six months. The kingdom wants to see its allies make tangible gains on the ground before entering any negotiations with the Houthis, reversing previous ceasefire agreements that held from 2022 until the summer.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground in Yemen appears to favor the Houthis, who have seized swathes of territory from the Saudi-backed government. The group has taken control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and has surrounded the city of Taiz, putting pressure on the government's temporary capital in Aden.

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In the wider geopolitical context, which began in February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, hostilities in the Gulf have upticked recently. Iran has fired at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, while US airstrikes hit Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, further complicating diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar with no sign of a breakthrough.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh on Wednesday for Cooper's third publicly reported visit to the kingdom since the Yemen conflict resumed. The meeting underscores the high-level diplomatic and military coordination between the two allies as they navigate the prolonged regional crisis.