Houthi Missile Strike Damages Aramco Tower in Riyadh

Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a missile strike that damaged a major Aramco skyscraper in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The attack caused limited structural harm but marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

A powerful missile launched by Iran -backed Houthi rebels struck a prominent skyscraper in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, causing visible damage to the high-rise structure. The building, which serves as a key office for the state-owned oil giant Aramco, sustained broken windows and debris-related harm on multiple floors. This incident represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Kingdom and the Yemeni militant group, highlighting the vulnerability of major urban infrastructure in the region.

Houthi Attack Targets Aramco Skyscraper

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the missile strike, which targeted the iconic Villas in the Sky tower located in Riyadh's financial district. Video footage circulating from the capital showed thick smoke rising from the landmark edifice shortly after the attack occurred in the early hours. The military spokesperson for the group, Yahya Saree, explicitly stated that the international airport in Riyadh was a target in this coordinated assault, although Saudi authorities had not yet confirmed damage to the aviation hub. The Houthis have significantly ramped up their operations against Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks, demonstrating their capability to strike deep within the Kingdom.

Also read Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Aramco building in Riyadh is damaged, and other Mideast news

Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Incoming Missile

Saudi Arabia's advanced air defense systems successfully intercepted the majority of the projectile, but debris from the failed interception struck the Aramco tower. A source from the Kingdom's energy ministry clarified that the missile was originally intended to hit the building directly before being neutralized by the defensive network. The official statement emphasized that the damage sustained was limited in scope and that there were no casualties reported from the incident. This successful interception underscores the effectiveness of the Kingdom's missile defense grid, even as it reveals the persistent threat posed by falling debris from intercepted ordnance.

Advertisement

Recent Escalation and Regional Security Impact

This attack marks a sharp intensification of hostilities following a series of previous strikes on Saudi facilities. The Houthis have previously targeted Aramco headquarters in Dhahran and other critical energy sites in the Eastern Province, where the country's primary oil and gas reserves are located. On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen announced that they had also destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in the Saada province used by the rebels. The renewed violence has disrupted daily life in Riyadh, with schools resuming in-person classes and government agencies returning to offices after weeks of remote work suspended due to earlier threats.

International Allies Mobilize Support

Saudi Arabia has urgently requested defensive and offensive assistance from its international partners, including the United States and various European and Middle Eastern nations. The Kingdom views the Houthi campaign as part of a broader proxy conflict involving Iran and Western-backed forces. In response to the growing threat, Britain announced in October that it would deploy fighter jets to conduct defensive missions over Saudi cities. Additionally, diplomatic efforts continue as top officials from Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad held meetings in Tehran to discuss regional security arrangements that would limit foreign military involvement in the region.