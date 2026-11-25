Saudi air defenses intercepted four Houthi drones over the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Eastern Province with no reported injuries following renewed regional tensions.

Saudi Arabia reported the successful interception of four drones targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery complex located in the Eastern Province on Wednesday. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that air defense systems destroyed the incoming threats before they could impact critical energy infrastructure. An initial assessment by authorities indicated that no injuries were sustained during the defensive operation.

Coalition Intercepts Drones Over Oil Infrastructure

Turki al Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, announced the interceptions via a statement posted on the social media platform X. He detailed that the operation involved shooting down four separate drones, with debris fragments falling during the engagement. Despite the debris, the coalition maintained that the defensive measures were effective and prevented any damage to the refinery or harm to personnel.

Also read Houthi Strike Hits Riyadh Financial Tower, Injuring 11 Nationals

Context of Recent Attacks in Riyadh and Yemen

These defensive actions occurred shortly after a separate drone attack targeted a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District on Tuesday. That earlier incident resulted in 11 injuries, according to statements from Saudi Civil Defence, and Maliki attributed that assault directly to Houthi militia forces. He promised a firm response to the escalation, which marks a significant intensification of cross-border hostilities.

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Regional Condemnation and Evacuation Orders

International reactions to the violence were swift, with Qatar and Pakistan strongly condemning the attack on the Riyadh tower. Both nations have been actively mediating efforts to de-escalate tensions related to the conflict involving the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, the coalition announced strikes against operational capabilities at Yemen's Hudaida port on Wednesday, urging local civilians to evacuate the area ahead of the offensive.

Casualties and Geopolitical Fallout

The conflict has begun to impact foreign nationals and broader regional stability. India's Foreign Ministry confirmed that two of its citizens were among the eleven wounded in the Riyadh tower attack. New Delhi issued a warning that such attacks endanger civilian lives and undermine stability in the Middle East. The Houthi militia continues to be blamed for these coordinated strikes on Saudi urban and energy centers.