Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil facility, halting operations and sparking fierce retaliatory airstrikes across Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels asserted on Wednesday that they successfully attacked Saudi Arabia's largest crude oil export terminal at Ras Tanura, triggering a massive plume of black smoke visible over the coastal peninsula. Satellite imagery captured the immediate aftermath of the incident, showing dense smoke rising from the facility which processes 550,000 barrels per day. The group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, declared the strikes accurate and direct, stating they caused a fire at the critical energy infrastructure.

Operational Halt at Ras Tanura Complex

Following the Houthi announcement, a shipping source confirmed to CNN on Thursday that oil loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal had been suspended indefinitely. It remained unclear whether commercial operations would resume shortly or if the damage would cause prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies. The terminal serves as a central hub for the Kingdom's oil exports and has been targeted repeatedly during the ongoing regional conflict.

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The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels confirmed that military forces intercepted and destroyed four drones in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia. Coalition Forces spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki stated that the interception caused debris to fall but resulted in no reported injuries according to an initial assessment. This defensive action underscored the persistent threat posed by drone warfare against the Kingdom's vital economic assets.

Retaliatory Strikes in Yemen

In direct response to the alleged attack on its energy sector, the Saudi-led coalition announced on Wednesday that it had struck operational capabilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The coalition specifically targeted the port of Hodeidah, a primary supply route for the rebels, and destroyed multiple targets in the governorates of Saada and Amran. Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces launched airstrikes on Hodeidah city, including strikes on the Hodeidah International Airport.

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Violence continued to escalate through Thursday with multiple reported airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Al-Masirah TV broadcast images of smoke billowing over the city following these attacks. CNN was unable to independently verify the extent of the damage in these Houthi-held territories. The fighting between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition had reignited in July after years of relative calm maintained by a 2022 UN-brokered ceasefire.

Civilian Casualties and Political Tensions

The escalation has resulted in significant civilian loss of life, with the death toll from recent Saudi strikes on Sanaa province reaching 44, including more than 20 children, according to Houthi authorities on November 9. Yemeni mourners held mass funerals in Sanaa on November 11, standing next to coffins of victims from strikes in the Alshariyah area of the Bani Hushaysh district. The Houthi leadership called for urgent action to protect civilians from what they described as indiscriminate bombing.

Tensions were further heightened by Houthi claims regarding a strike on the King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh, which Saudi authorities stated wounded 11 people. Eyewitnesses identified the targeted building as the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund that is the tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital. This structure was also struck by missiles earlier in the month, marking the third attack on the Saudi capital this month.

Broader Geopolitical Context

The conflict has intensified significantly in recent months, particularly after the militant group made an advance toward the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait in September. This movement threatened to open a new front in the broader US-Iran war that began in late February. Recent attacks have also targeted Riyadh's financial district and international airport, with the latter hit several times last month, killing more than a dozen people.

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The Saudi-led coalition emphasized that the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects by the Houthi militia would be met with a firm response. The situation remains volatile as both sides continue to exchange heavy strikes, with the Ras Tanura incident serving as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in the region. Monitoring the resumption of oil exports and the diplomatic fallout remains a priority for international observers.