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Houston, when is it too early to put up your Christmas tree?

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Houston, when is it too early to put up your Christmas tree?
Holidays · Thanksgiving · Christmas
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It seems like everyone is in the Christmas Spirit as soon as Halloween is over. On social media, as people took their costumes off, they seemingly replaced their Halloween decorations with Christmas decorations.

Christmas decorations are already coming out of storage, and Thanksgiving hasn’t even had its moment yet! It seems like the second Halloween ends, the Christmas countdown officially begins.

Social media feeds are suddenly filled with twinkling lights, festive wreaths and, yes, fully decorated Christmas trees. Some people didn’t even wait until November to deck the halls! But what about Thanksgiving? Has the November holiday become the forgotten middle child sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas?

Also readHolidays on Houston Street to expand beyond Houston Street, moving market to La Villita

Listen, I love Christmas as much as the next person, but there’s something special about looking forward to Thanksgiving, too. Personally, seeing a fully decorated Christmas tree before Thanksgiving feels a little like celebrating Christmas without the presents. Where’s the anticipation?! I’m someone who waits until December to put up my tree, but I know plenty of people who believe the earlier, the better.

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So, let’s settle this holiday debate: When is the right time to put up your Christmas tree? Is November fair game, or should the decorations stay in storage until December? And if your tree is already up, we’re not judging! In fact, we want to see it!

Show off your holiday decorating skills by sharing your Christmas trees and decorations with us on Click2Pins! 📸 HOW TO SUBMIT: Click2Pins step-by-step guide

KPRC2#80 in United States

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