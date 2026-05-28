Houston weather: Sunny Thursday in the 80s, rain chances next week

It'll be a pleasantly warm and sunny Thursday with highs near 90 and the weather pattern appears to follow into the weekend.

Houston weather: Mild Thursday morning, warmer afternoon It'll be a warm Thursday with highs in the 90 and slim rain chances. It'll be a similar weather pattern on Friday, just before the start of hurricane season.

Thursday is looking sunnier than yesterday with highs near 90 and the upcoming weekend looks similar. However, we'll have an increase in rain chances next week. Southeast Texas dries out today with more sunshine returning and highs climbing close to 90. Rain chances stay low, but the combination of sun and humidity will make it feel hotter during the afternoon.

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with warm mornings, steamy afternoons, and only limited rain chances. A more unsettled pattern could return late Sunday into next week as moisture increases and weak disturbances move across the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may become more common again.





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