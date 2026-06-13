Houston weather: Steamy weather for Saturday, storms possible Sunday

The summer heat in the Houston area will make things very warm for those attending FIFA Fan Fest on Saturday.

The deeper moisture moving into Greater Houston created storms for some on Friday. More is expected as we go into the new week. Tropical downpours early next weekThe summer heat in the Houston area will make things very warm for those attending FIFA Fan Fest on Saturday.

Hot and humid weather continues across Houston for FIFA Fan Fest, with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times. A few spotty showers are possible the rest of today and Saturday, but the bigger story will be the steamy feel for anyone spending time outside. Remember to drink lots of water and try to find spots in the shade at times to get a break from the direct sun.

Storm chances look more likely by World Cup Sunday as deeper moisture moves into Southeast Texas. It does not look like an all day washout, but scattered showers and storms could impact outdoor plans with brief heavy rain and lightning. Best chance for downpours and storms will be during the afternoon and early evening. Make sure you are ready to get inside of a building quickly if you start to see lightning or hear thunder!

A weak tropical low and front dropping in from the north will send moisture our way early next week fueling more widespread downpours. Some storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, raising the risk for quick street flooding where showers linger or repeatedly move over the same areas. Download FOX Local for daily tropical updates.





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