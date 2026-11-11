Houston weather: Pleasant Wednesday on the way across Houston

Veterans Day stays partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a few showers possible mainly south of I-10.

FOX 26 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade has the latest on a pleasant day for your Wednesday across the Houston area. Rain fades early on Veterans Day, cold front arrives late HOUSTON Weather models are indicating another decent round of rain with a few strong storms possible through early Wednesday morning.

Main risk with these storms will be some isolated hail. There could also be frequent lightning and some heavier bursts of rain. There's a low one out of 5 risk for a brief strong to severe storm through early Wednesday, with hail the main threat. These showers and storms should wind down by mid-morning on Veterans Day.

Also read Texas Lottery launches Patriotic Payout scratch ticket ahead of Veterans Day to support veterans, families

Veterans Day stays partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a few showers possible mainly south of I-10. A weak front moves through Wednesday night and drier, pleasant air settles in behind it. This will drop lows into the upper 40s to mid 50s inland Thursday and Friday nights.

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Thursday through Saturday afternoon look mostly sunny and comfortable, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but rain chances will return late Saturday into Sunday as moisture creeps back in ahead of the next area of low pressure. Best chance for rain appears to be on Sunday afternoon and night. Rain should linger into the first half of Monday. We'll keep a close eye on a possible flood risk for the second half of the weekend.