A cold front will bring back cool temps Sunday, before a nice start to next week. Rain returns late next week to wrap up November.

Cold front moving through Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds up to 40 mph. Wind advisory is in effect until 6 pm for inland areas and until 9 pm for island communities.

The showers with the front already moving out of southeast Texas, expect a dry days as we wrap up November and prepare for the start of December. Sunday’s Forecast: We’re rounding out the holiday weekend with another beautiful day! The Houston Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium, and temperatures will be a comfortable for the noon kick-off.

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Temperatures will gradually drop back to the mid to low 60s throughout the game, as winds shift to the north behind the cold front. Next up: the return of rain and storm chances Finally, it appears that a pattern change is coming for us. We may finally get some rain late week. This time, some thunderstorms are possible, and if ingredients align, even a few strong to severe storms are in play.