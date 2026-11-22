Tracking a pair of fronts that will move through next week bringing a cold Thanksgiving holiday

Cold Front Sunday: Sunday morning expect to see fog across southeast Texas, watch for reduced visibility. Through the afternoon it is rain free with a mix of sun and clouds but a cold front will swing through Sunday evening bringing a chance for showers.

The best rain chances stay mainly south of I-10. The front will help usher in cooler air dropping temperatures 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday. This is just the start of a larger temperature drop that will continue through Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving week forecast: Southeast Texas residents should prepare for a significantly cooler Thanksgiving holiday as a pair of cold fronts brings the potential for the season’s first freeze to our northern cities.

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The primary impact for the region will be a sharp drop in temperatures, with daytime highs on Thursday struggling to reach 60°. Another cold front will move through southeast Texas midweek. I don’t see much rain with this front, but it will reinforce the cold air moving into Houston. Thursday morning, low temperatures dip to 40° in Houston.

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The Brazos Valley and Piney Woods have a chance of getting their first freeze of the season. In Houston, the holiday will feel decidedly wintry with a high temperature of 58°. Residents in our northern cities should monitor updates for potential freeze warnings in rural areas and to prepare for a cold start to your Thanksgiving festivities. The extended forecast: Next week is significantly cool compared to this week. There is another change of rain on Black Friday.