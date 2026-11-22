A pair of cold fronts moving through Southeast Texas over the next several days will clear out mild weekend weather and bring potentially the coolest morning of the season so far by Thanksgiving.

until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Inland Brazoria County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Waller County, Galveston Island, Fort Bend County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Southern Liberty County, Montgomery County, Washington County, Brazos CountyIsolated Sunday showers and passing cold fronts on Sunday and Tuesday will bring drier, cooler air to Southeast Texas, with Thanksgiving morning lows near 40 and highs near 60 in Houston.

A weak front moving through Southeast Texas could bring isolated showers around or after sunset on Sunday. Thanksgiving is expected to be dry and chilly, with highs near 60 and morning lows near 40—potentially Houston's coolest morning of the season so far. A pair of cold fronts moving through Southeast Texas over the next several days will clear out mild weekend weather and bring potentially the coolest morning of the season so far by Thanksgiving.

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A weak front pushing across the region Sunday could trigger isolated showers around or after sunset. A second, stronger cold front is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, ushering in noticeably cooler and drier air ahead of the holiday. By Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, residents across the Houston area can expect dry, chilly conditions.

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Morning low temperatures are forecast to dip near 40 degrees — potentially marking Houston’s coldest morning of the season to date — before afternoon highs rebound to near 60 degrees.