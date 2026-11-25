Wednesday is looking sunny, but cool with high temperatures near 60 for the Houston area.

Expect a chilly day across the Houston -area on the day before Thanksgiving. FOX 26 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade has the latest forecast. Major coastal storm to impact East Coast travelAnother cold front dropped in Tuesday and showers should wind down early Tuesday night.

Then look for gradual clearing with a chilly night ahead, with temperatures in Houston dipping to the low 40s. Wednesday looks sunny, but cool with high temperatures near 60. Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows in the 30s for many in the morning and highs near 60.

Also read Gulf Coast Weather: Rain Returns Wednesday Ahead of a Dry Thanksgiving

Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest air so far this season for Houston! A freeze watch has been issued that includes places like College Station and Trinity from 11 p.m. Wednesday night until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Remember to wear extra layers, protect sensitive plants and keep your pets warm.

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Coastal low will be bringing heavy rain and the threat for wind gusts up to 60 mph from the Carolinas to the Northeast United States for Wednesday and Thursday. Places like New York City could pick up one to three inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts up to around 55 miles per hour.

A high wind watch is in place for New York City for Thanksgiving and this could have major impacts to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and holiday travel.