Thanksgiving will be bright, dry and cool, with wake up temperatures in the 30s and highs near 60.

Thanksgiving will be bright, dry and cool. Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest air so far this season for Houston!

Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest air so far this season for Houston! There could also be some patchy areas of frost. Coastal low will be bringing heavy rain and the threat for wind gusts up to 60 mph from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast United States through Thursday.

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Paces like New York City could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts up to around 55-60 miles per hour. A high wind warning is now in place for New York City for Thanksgiving and the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday morning.