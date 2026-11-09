Houston weather: Cloudy, possible showers Monday with highs in 60s

This week is starting off a little dreary with cloudy skies and the chance of showers Monday.

This week is starting off a little dreary with cloudy skies and the chance of showers Monday. Things will warm up the next few afternoons, but nights will have lows in the 50s.

Midweek Cold Front Brings Lows In The 40sCloudy, drippy Monday We're starting the week cloudy and cool, with showers possible through the day. The best chance for moderate rain with a few downpours will stay south of I-10, but scattered showers are likely across the area late morning through the evening. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds and pleasantly cool air stick around Tuesday, with a few sprinkles or light rain at times.

Also read Houston weather: Rain chances into the new week

The better chances stay south and west, while highs only warm into the low 70s. Look for mid to upper 70s on Wednesday with a few drizzles possible. A cold front moves through late Wednesday night, and drier, pleasant air settles in for the rest of the week. Lows drop into the 40s and low 50s Thursday through Saturday nights, with highs in the low 70s.

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We'll warm back up gradually, with a few rain chances possible early next week.