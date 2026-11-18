Nationwide VA Fraud Crackdown: Federal officials announced in Houston that 15 defendants across the country have been charged since Sept. 1 in a sweep targeting more than $3.4 million in alleged veterans benefits fraud.

Nationwide VA Fraud Crackdown: Federal officials announced in Houston that 15 defendants across the country have been charged since Sept. 1 in a sweep targeting more than $3.4 million in alleged veterans benefits fraud.

A 61-year-old Houston VA Medical Center prosthetics representative, Yolanda Johnson Sayed, is accused of conspiring with a medical vendor to overcharge the VA roughly $182,000 for wheelchairs and walkers and splitting the proceeds. All four U.S. Attorneys in Texas announced they are uniting with federal, state, and local law enforcement to create a new statewide task force to combat fraud across Texas.

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Federal prosecutors in Houston announced Tuesday that 15 people across the country — including a Houston Veterans Affairs employee — have been charged in a nationwide crackdown on fraud targeting veterans benefits programs. Officials with the Justice Department's National Fraud Enforcement Division and the VA Office of Inspector General gathered at the Houston VA Regional Benefit Office on Almeda Road to detail the enforcement surge, which began Sept. 1.

Nationwide, the 15 newly charged defendants are accused of attempting to defraud the federal government of more than $3.4 million. Locally, 61-year-old Yolanda Johnson Sayed of Houston was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

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According to federal charging documents, Sayed worked as a prosthetics representative at the Houston VA Medical Center and conspired with the owner of a VA-approved medical supplier to steer purchase orders to the company and approve inflated delivery charges for wheelchairs and walkers. Prosecutors allege Sayed used government-issued purchase cards to pay the inflated invoices and received a cut of the proceeds through electronic transfers.

Between November 2020 and August 2025, she allegedly conducted roughly 1,437 transactions with the vendor, defrauding the VA of about $182,000.

"When you defraud the VA, you defraud veterans who are owed those benefits, and you defraud the taxpayer who has provided his or her hard-earned dollars to pay for those benefits," U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz for the Southern District of Texas said during Tuesday's news conference. Reitz, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, noted that the case hit close to home, recalling a fellow service member who lost a leg to an improvised explosive device and relies on prosthetic equipment.

"To think that there are people out there like Johnson, who are scamming people like my friend Eric ... just to make a few bucks is disgusting, and they should be brought to justice," Reitz said. Federal officials also announced a second Texas case out of the Western District of Texas.

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Heidi Brady, a VA National Call Center employee in Killeen, was indicted on accusations that she used her access to veterans' personal information to divert roughly $61,000 in VA disability payments into a bank account she controlled. In addition to the criminal charges, all four U.S. attorneys in Texas announced they are joining forces with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to form a new statewide task force — referred to by officials as the Lone Star Fraud Task Force and the Texas Federal Fraud Task Force — aimed at investigating and prosecuting fraud across the state.

"Fraud does not stop at district lines, and neither do we," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. Alongside the 15 new criminal cases, federal officials said the enforcement surge also yielded sentencing, guilty pleas and trial verdicts totaling more than $19 million in intended losses over the same period. VA Inspector General Cheryl Mason said her office is also expanding fraud awareness and prevention training for all VA employees nationwide.

Officials urged veterans and members of the public to report suspected benefit fraud or tampering to the VA Office of Inspector General. Federal prosecutors emphasized that criminal information and indictments are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Information for this story comes from U.S. Department of Justice — Office of Public Affairs, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General