With Thanksgiving grocery prices rising by 6%, families in the Houston area are benefiting from community turkey giveaways led by local figures like C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans to help stretch holiday budgets.

With Thanksgiving grocery bills straining budgets, turkey giveaways across the Houston area are helping families put a holiday meal on the table. With Thanksgiving just days away and grocery bills straining some household budgets, turkey giveaways across the Houston area are helping families put a holiday meal on the table.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost just under $59 this year, a 6% increase from last year. It marks the first increase since prices reached a record high in 2022, according to the organization, which has tracked Thanksgiving meal costs for 40 years. For families already struggling to make ends meet, the added expense can make preparing a holiday dinner harder.

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"We're trying to put a little Band-Aid on the economy right now," said Willie Roys at a South Houston giveaway. Across the Houston area, families lined up to receive turkeys and other holiday support. Among the events was the Huddle Up for Hunger giveback led by Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, which helped 300 families.

"I am here because I am a single mom, and I am here just to help out for the holidays to make ends meet," Bellamy said. "This is helping me a lot," Bellamy said. "Me and my family have been through a lot this year, and this is going to help me and my kids a lot.

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""Grateful to be a blessing to others, but also, I mean, I think the support in Houston that all of us get is tremendous," Stroud said. "It's a blessing to give back to a community that gives us so much love. " The Farm Bureau says higher diesel prices have played a significant role in rising food costs by making Thanksgiving staples more expensive to transport.

According to AAA, the average diesel price Saturday was $5.86 per gallon, more than $2 higher than a year earlier.

"We're just happy to be in a position to help out, put smiles on families' faces, and for everyone to enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday," Ryans said. For shoppers still buying their holiday groceries, the Farm Bureau recommends comparing prices at different stores, where specials on Thanksgiving staples could help bring down your grocery bill.