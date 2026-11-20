The City of Houston will suspend garbage and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, and shift remaining collection routes back one day for residents served by city-operated crews.

If your trash or recycling is normally collected on Thursday or Friday, you’ll need to adjust your schedule during Thanksgiving week. The City of Houston will suspend garbage and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, and move the remaining collection routes back by one day, according to Houston Public Works.

Nearly 2 million Thanksgiving travelers expected at Houston airports. Here’s what’s changed at Bush and Hobby The changes will affect residents who receive city-operated collection services. Households served by private waste companies or other municipalities should check with their providers for separate holiday schedules. Here’s what residents need to know.

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When will my trash be collected? Houston Public Works announced the following schedule for Thanksgiving week: Thursday, Nov. 26 : No garbage or recycling collection. Friday, Nov. 27: Crews will collect garbage and recycling normally scheduled for Thursday. Saturday, Nov. 28: Crews will collect garbage and recycling normally scheduled for Friday.

Residents with collection days earlier in the week are not included in the announced Thursday-Friday adjustments. The schedule applies to both garbage and recycling, including households whose recycling service falls during the holiday. Will recycling centers and drop-off facilities be open? All City of Houston Solid Waste Management facilities, including residential drop-off centers, recycling centers and administrative offices, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

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The facilities are scheduled to reopen Saturday, Nov. 28. Residents planning to dispose of additional household waste during the holiday weekend should account for those closures. What about heavy trash and yard waste? Heavy trash and yard waste collection will not take place during November.

Houston Public Works says those services are scheduled during even-numbered months, including December, for eligible households receiving city curbside collection. Residents can use the city’s HTX Collects service to check their assigned collection dates. Free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and more: Where to find giveaways across Houston in 2026 Houston’s pumpkin composting program also ends Thanksgiving weekend Residents looking to dispose of leftover Halloween pumpkins have one final opportunity to participate in the city’s seasonal composting program .

The program runs through Saturday, Nov. 28, with collection suspended during the Thanksgiving holiday closures on Thursday and Friday. Pumpkins can be dropped off at two locations: Houston Reuse Warehouse: 9003 N. Main St. Westpark Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark Drive Both locations are scheduled to accept pumpkins Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free program accepts whole pumpkins, pumpkin pieces, seeds and pulp, along with natural, undecorated gourds and squash.

Residents must remove candles, wax, stickers, paint and other decorations before dropping off their pumpkins. Pumpkins should not be placed in curbside recycling bins. How can I check my collection schedule? Residents can verify their collection days and sign up for service alerts through the city’s HTX Collects app or by visiting HoustonSolidWaste.org .

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Those who believe their collection was missed after the holiday should first check the adjusted schedule before reporting the issue. Missed collections can be reported through Houston 311 or by calling 713-837-0311. For additional details, visit the city’s 2026 holiday collection schedule .