Houston to See Rain Chances Increase Throughout the Week

Get ready for a week of rain in the Houston area. Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the heaviest downpours expected on Tuesday.

Temperature s from overnight Monday are still expected to cool us down and while we'll see a gradual change, the rain chances are only expected to increase Tuesday. We'll watch and track for the chance for scattered showers -especially on I-10 in the Columbus to Katy area for your morning commute.

We'll continue to track rain with the chance for heavier downpours in our communities to the west - like Columbus, and Brenham, to the north like - Conroe and the Woodlands and to the south - like Sugar Land and Freeport. We'll track the chance for heavier rain and downpours for the majority of the area as the system pushes to the east by 6 pm. Keep the umbrella with you as you go to work or school this week, as rain chances continue into Wednesday. This won't be a total washout, but most will get a healthy drink of water across southeast Texas. Another round of rain starts the weekend as another cold front moves through. Over the next 5 days portions of northeastern Walker County, northern San Jacinto County, and most of Polk County have the chance to take the highest rainfall total trophy over the next week. When all is said and done, we could see anywhere from 0.50 to 1.5 inches of rainfall in areas north of of Sugar Land and Pearland, while areas along the coast may only receive around 0.1 to 0.25 inches of rain. The series of fronts bring with it decent rain chances and a temperature roller coaster. Valentine's Day looks to be just near the average for this time of year, with barely any chance for rain





