From the start of the holiday week through Thanksgiving Day, here’s when Houston could see rain, cooler temperatures and sunny skies!

We’re looking ahead to Turkey Week! Houston has seen just about everything for Thanksgiving over the years from sunshine, to floods, to bitterly cold. So what’s in store this year?

A Look at Thanksgiving Week: Thankfully, this year, we’re looking at an early start to some showers and thunderstorms for the holiday week. Normally, this would be an ominous sign for the week, however, in this instance, an early week storm may be just what we need. Monday-Tuesday: This storm system will be coming in from the west coast, which is where most of the storms we’ll see this strong El Nino winter will come from.

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Here is it’s positioning this coming weekend: By Tuesday, the front will be moving across Texas. While it’s still a little early to talk exact hourly timing, the overall gist is that we will see showers and some thunderstorms anytime from morning through the afternoon. Wednesday: The storms should be moving east into Louisiana by the end of the day.

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Now, here’s a disclaimer: The timing on the cold front WILL adjust as new data comes in over the next few days. However, we’re feeling more and more confident that the front will move through before we get to Thanksgiving day. Thanksgiving Day: Colder air should start to move in behind the cold front so we should be seeing temperatures that will feel very seasonable.

While it’s a little early to make specific calls, it looks like we’ll be sitting anywhere in the mid to low 60s. We’ll continue to update the forecast this week, so make sure to check back with the KPRC2 Weather team throughout the week for any changes!