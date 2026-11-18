Get the complete schedule for Houston Thanksgiving 2024 free turkey giveaways and meal distributions across Harris County. Verify dates, locations, and registration details for major local events.

As the holiday season approaches, multiple agencies and community groups across the Greater Houston area are coordinating extensive efforts to provide free turkey giveaway s, grocery distributions, and prepared holiday meals for local families. These vital assistance programs are scheduled to run throughout the week leading up to Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 26. The resources span from large school district initiatives to smaller nonprofit outreach programs, ensuring broad coverage for residents in need.

Harris County Precinct 2 Distributions

Harris County Precinct 2 is conducting a major Thanksgiving food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 19, running from noon to 7 p.m. The agency has designated multiple community centers for this purpose, but residents must utilize advance registration to participate. Participants are strongly advised to contact Harris County Precinct 2 at 713-274-2222 to confirm specific locations, verify eligibility requirements, and check registration availability before traveling to any site.

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In addition to the Thursday event, Harris County Precinct 2 is hosting a separate turkey and fixings giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21. This distribution will take place at the Harris County Hardy Senior Center, located at 11901 W Hardy Road in Houston. The event operates on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, with a strict limit of two families per vehicle. A valid Photo ID is required for all participants, and organizers recommend calling 832-942-2759 to confirm final details.

Community Partnerships and Local Festivals

Aldine ISD, in partnership with the Equality Health Foundation, is hosting its sixth annual Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston. Organizers plan to distribute 1,000 turkeys and 10,000 pounds of fresh produce. The event is free, but families must visit event exhibitors to qualify for a food bag. Distribution is limited to one bag per family while supplies last.

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The Fifth Ward community will also celebrate with its 14th Annual Fifth Ward Fall Festival and Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. This event is located at 4212 Lyons Avenue in Houston. Eligibility is strictly limited to residents in designated ZIP codes, specifically 77020, 77016, 77026, and 77078. Attendees must bring identification and are required to complete registration in advance. Reviewing the specific event registration requirements before attending is essential.

Specialized Outreach Programs

Streams of Joy Houston is organizing a Thanksgiving outreach program aimed at providing free turkeys to 600 families. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Streams of Joy Houston, located at 2703 S Texas 6 in Houston. While the organization's event listing identifies this broad time window, attendees should confirm exact distribution procedures before arriving to ensure a smooth experience.

United Veterans Health Centers is hosting a Thanksgiving giveaway offering turkeys and holiday meal ingredients on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. This drive-thru only event is held at the H-Town Bingo Parking Lot, 217 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston. Residents must confirm eligibility and availability with organizers before attending to ensure they can access the resources effectively.

Regional and Holiday Events

The American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce is hosting its seventh annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and food distribution in Missouri City on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The drive-thru event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana Street. The giveaway provides free turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one turkey per family while supplies last. The event will also feature a DJ, vendors, and other community activities.

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Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is accepting requests for its 26th annual Operation Turkey Dinner. This program provides holiday meals to families experiencing financial hardship within the precinct's jurisdiction. The registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 19. Families should contact Corporal Doria at 832-570-6112 or litzia.doria@cd4.hctx.net to request a meal or nominate a family. Providing name, address, household size, and contact information is required. Meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Eve, and someone must be home to receive the delivery.

Finally, Operation Turkey is organizing Thanksgiving meal preparation and deliveries throughout Greater Houston on Thursday, Nov. 26. This final push ensures that families who may have missed earlier distribution events or require home delivery support can still enjoy a holiday meal. Residents should monitor local updates for specific delivery zones and final confirmation of services available on the holiday itself.