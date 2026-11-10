Texans Face Trade Deadline With Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and Cade Stover Likely Moves

Houston Texans trade deadline options center on Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and Davis Mills, though standing pat remains a real possibility before 3 PM CT.

The Houston Texans stand just hours away from the NFL trade deadline, and the front office may let the 3 PM CT cutoff pass without making a single roster move. That outcome remains a very real possibility given the quiet activity in H-Town so far. Still, a closer look at the current roster reveals four players who could realistically be shipped out before the clock runs out.

These potential moves are driven by either remaining trade value or a mismatch between player skills and team needs heading into the second half of the season. The names most likely to move include offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, quarterback Davis Mills, and tight end Cade Stover. Each one ties back to an offseason plan that has not played out exactly as Houston expected.

Also read Houston Texans dominate Chargers 44-22 behind 5 touchdowns from C.J. Stroud

Wyatt Teller is a prime candidate to be traded because he has not become the starting left guard the Texans envisioned when they signed him as a free agent. Houston expected the veteran to upgrade a struggling offensive line unit, but Teller has started only two games this season due to an injury to Ed Ingram. He has instead settled into a bench role, which makes a change of scenery more attractive for both sides.

A trade could allow the Texans to send Teller to a team that has a starting spot ready for him immediately. In return, Houston could collect minimal draft capital and recover some value from an offseason investment that has not worked out as planned. This scenario feels like it could be the most likely move among the potential deadline transactions for the franchise.

Advertisement

Braden Smith represents another offensive lineman who could be moved after signing a two-year deal earlier in free agency. Houston expected him to start on its new offensive line, but he has not held a consistent starting role since beginning the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve. Since returning, he has mostly contributed in the Texans jumbo packages on offense rather than as a regular starter.

The Texans offensive tackle depth chart is crowded with Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown as starters, while Blake Fisher serves as a solid backup swing tackle. This leaves Smith with limited snaps, which is why Houston could consider a deal that brings back more value than Teller would likely return. However, teams may be hesitant to give up significant assets for an injury-prone veteran tackle, which could stop a Smith move before it starts.

Davis Mills is the least certain of the four names because the Texans may value him more as a backup than any trade return he could bring. Houston starter C.J. Stroud has played at a high level through eight games, leaving Mills with very little playing time this season. Stroud is going to get a new contract this offseason, and so is Mills, who is currently in the last year under his contract and due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

A deadline trade would make sense if Houston had no plans to pay Mills another contract. The Texans could turn an expiring deal into a draft pick and send out a backup who has barely played this year. Many around the league consider him one of the more reliable backups in the NFL, and quarterback-needy teams could see him as a useful addition.

However, Houston could still re-sign Mills this summer. If the front office sees more value in keeping him as a backup than in any offer it could receive, the Texans may not trade him at all. This decision hinges on whether the organization believes his experience behind Stroud outweighs the potential return from a trade partner desperate for a quarterback.

Advertisement

Tight end Cade Stover presents a different case rooted in an overabundance at a specific position. Houston might have one too many tight ends currently on their roster, and Stover is the name within that group that makes sense to ship out. He was just deemed a healthy scratch last weekend against the LA Chargers, highlighting his diminished role in the offense.

With the increased involvement of Marlin Klein in the game plan moving forward, it will be even harder for Stover to make an impact moving forward. The solution for the front office could be to trade away Stover now to get a minimal return. This move would move forward with a slimmer tight end room that opens up more involvement for Klein, as well as Brevin Jordan and Foster Moreau.

For the Texans, the trade deadline is less about one clear move and more about whether Houston can turn underused players into useful assets. Teller and Smith could free up roster space and create draft capital, while Mills could either bring a pick or remain a valuable backup behind Stroud. Stover's potential departure would streamline the tight end group significantly.

For fans and the front office, the immediate next checkpoint is the 3 PM CT deadline on deadline day. If none of these players are traded by then, Houston will carry the same offensive line and quarterback group into the rest of the season. Mills remains set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 regardless of the deadline outcome.