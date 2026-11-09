Houston Texans dominate Chargers 44-22 behind 5 touchdowns from C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as the Houston Texans pulled away for a 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and 384 yards as the Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 44-22 on Sunday. The victory lifts Houston to a 4-5 record after winning three of their last four games, while the Chargers dropped to 0-9.

The Texans will look to continue their momentum next week when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as the Houston Texans pulled away for a 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Also read Chargers fall to 0-8 as C.J. Stroud, Texans dominate

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell runs in a pass for a touchdown during an NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 8, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. break up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris during the first half of an NFL football game at Sofi StadiumThe Texans extended their lead in the third quarter after Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted Justin Herbert. Houston turned the takeaway into a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Nico Collins.

Stroud then found Boutte for a 63-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, putting Houston ahead 38-9. Herbert answered with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, but the Chargers could not overcome the deficit as the Texans added two more field goals and the Chargers scored its final touchdown on a 15-yard pass from backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Both teams turned to their backup quarterbacks late in the game.

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Davis Mills replaced Stroud for Houston, while Uiagalelei took over for Herbert. Stroud completed 21 of 35 passes for 384 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Boutte had four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Dell added four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Houston’s defense recorded eight sacks, with Sheldon Rankins, Jadeveon Clowney and Will Anderson Jr. each recording two. The Texans also forced two turnovers. The Texans have now won three of their last four games, after starting the season 0-4. They take on the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland, next week.