Police in Houston, Texas say a 9-year-old boy fell from a moving SUV driven by his intoxicated uncle, who now faces a second DWI charge in under three years.

A 9-year-old boy in Houston, Texas, was critically injured after he allegedly fell out of a moving SUV driven by his uncle, Bustill, 32, who was under the influence. The uncle was arrested on Sunday, November 22, and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, his second such charge in less than three years. The Houston Police Department responded to the incident in the early hours of that Sunday.

Authorities learned of the crash around 3:00 a.m. when police responded to the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Boone Road after receiving a report of an injured child. Officers from the Houston Police Department and emergency medical personnel reached the scene. The child was then rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

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How the Houston SUV Crash Unfolded

The boy's fall happened while the group was driving home from a party, according to passengers interviewed by police. Investigators said the 9-year-old allegedly opened the rear passenger door of the vehicle and fell onto the pavement. He suffered injuries to his legs, back and head, and his current condition has not been publicly shared.

Police said Bustill was behind the wheel of the SUV, which was carrying the 9-year-old, two other children and three adults. One passenger told officers that the group had attended a family member's quinceañera earlier in the night. That witness also said she had initially been driving before Bustill took over because she was feeling sick.

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Fendia, who spoke to the Houston Chronicle, said the boy was 'not good' as of Sunday. The reporting did not provide further details about the child's medical progress at the time of publication.

Passenger Accounts and the Alleged Altercation

Police said the child may have opened the door because he felt unsafe during an altercation among the adults inside the vehicle. One witness told investigators that the argument turned into a physical dispute, and officers continued to examine what happened before the boy fell.

Fendia told the Houston Chronicle that the interaction sounded very violent among the adults, which could explain why the boy opened the door. These accounts describe the adults' conduct, and they have not been tested in court.

Bustill allegedly refused to submit to a blood test when he spoke with officers at the scene. Police later obtained a warrant, and he eventually provided a blood sample. The results of that test were not included in the available reporting.

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Charges, Bond and Next Court Steps in Houston

Bustill was booked into the Harris County Jail following his arrest, and he was released after posting a $30,000 bond. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, November 24, according to the reporting.

The new charge comes after a 2023 DWI case against Bustill that prosecutors later dismissed once he agreed to enter a court-ordered pretrial intervention program. Authorities have not made clear whether Bustill has entered a plea or retained legal counsel since his arrest.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the case. No further court dates were listed in the available reporting, so the next procedural steps remain unconfirmed.