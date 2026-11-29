Houston shoppers pack storefronts for Small Business Saturday
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and on Saturday, many Houston-area shoppers skipped the big retailers and spent the day at local shops.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and on Saturday, many Houston-area shoppers skipped the big retailers and spent the day at local shops.
Supported by beautiful weather, customers filled small businesses across the Houston area for what is one of, if not the busiest day of the year for them. Stores along 19th Street in The Heights were especially crowded. At Vinyl Edge Records, owner Chuck Roast described the day as "silly good.
" He said he lives for his work. "I eat, sleep, and breathe music," he said. The day was busy online as well for his store. Mail orders piled up as Roast spent hours packing deliveries.
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