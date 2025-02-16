Houston Shooting Leaves One Dead, Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting in Midtown after a couple's argument turned violent. The incident also involved a separate car crash in Southwest Houston where police suspect the driver was impaired. This news also covers a plane crash in Philadelphia, a NASA-inspired odor eliminator and deals for a cozy night's sleep and style, and the hospitalization of Pope Francis in Rome.

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Midtown. The incident began with a heated argument between a couple, which escalated into gunfire. One man was killed in the exchange, while another was transported to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Houston police believe a driver may have been impaired when she crashed into the lot of a car dealership in Southwest Houston .

Also, a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, prompting a response from emergency services. Crime scene tape surrounded the crash site. This news also includes unrelated stories about a NASA-inspired odor eliminator, Insider Deals for a cozy night's sleep and style, and the hospitalization of Pope Francis in Rome





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Houston Crime Car Crash Philadelphia Plane Crash Pope Francis Hospitalization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome for Diagnostic TestsPope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome for diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for bronchitis. This follows a series of health issues in recent years, including surgeries for diverticulitis and a hernia, as well as falls that resulted in bruises and forearm pain.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome for Diagnostic Tests and Bronchitis TreatmentPope Francis was admitted to Rome's Policlinico Agostino Gemelli hospital on Friday for diagnostic tests and continued treatment for bronchitis. This hospitalization follows a recent fall at the Vatican, during which the Pope bruised his face. He has experienced recurring health issues in recent years, including bronchitis, diverticulitis, and a hernia.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome with Respiratory InfectionPope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a worsening bronchitis, marking his fourth hospitalization since his election in 2013. The Vatican has canceled his public audiences through Monday as a precautionary measure.

Read more »

Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Victims of Washington Plane-Helicopter CrashPope Francis expressed his condolences and offered prayers for all those affected by the fatal midair collision of a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport on January 29. The crash killed all on board the helicopter and several passengers on the plane.

Read more »

Pope Francis' Walking Stick Snaps During Jubilee AudienceDuring a Jubilee audience held at the Vatican on February 1, 2025, Pope Francis experienced a minor mishap when the handle of his walking stick broke. Despite the incident, the Pope continued with the important religious event, attended by numerous followers.

Read more »

Pope Francis Nearly Falls After Walking Stick BreaksPope Francis, 88, nearly tumbled during an entrance into Vatican auditorium when the handle of his walking stick snapped. The pontiff caught himself and was helped into a chair by aides. He has battled chronic health problems and has used wheelchairs and walking sticks for mobility.

Read more »