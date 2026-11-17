A pilot has been indicted in connection with a Houston Ship Channel crash that occurred in July 2024.

A pilot has been indicted in connection with a Houston Ship Channel crash that occurred in July 2024. According to court documents, Darris Ornel Jefferson, who was the pilot of the Yangze 7 vessel,"did cause said vessel to collide with the towing vessel the"Miss Peggy", resulting in the loss of life of Aquarius Lowman.

" The court documents went on to say,"that said collision and loss of life was caused by the misconduct, negligence, and inattention to duties of the defendant as the pilot of the vessel. "A pilot has been indicted in connection with a Houston Ship Channel crash that occurred in July 2024.

Also read NTSB: Tanker steering failure caused New Orleans cruise ship crash

According to court documents, Darris Ornel Jefferson, who was the pilot of the Yangze 7 vessel, "did cause said vessel to collide with the towing vessel the "Miss Peggy", resulting in the loss of life of Aquarius Lowman.

" The court documents went on to say, "that said collision and loss of life was caused by the misconduct, negligence, and inattention to duties of the defendant as the pilot of the vessel. " A long phone call and a lack of lookouts are said to be the cause of the deadly 2024 collision in the Houston Ship Channel. FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann breaks down the details.

Advertisement

, a bulk carrier, the Yangze 7, and a towing vessel, the Miss Peggy, collided into one another while they were in the Houston Ship Channel near Lynchburg. The Miss Peggy overturned and sank. Four of the five crewmembers were rescued with serious injuries, and a fifth member was found dead.

In a previous FOX 26 report, The NTSB says the pilot directing the Yangze 7 was on a "non-operational phone call" for nearly 40 minutes with another pilot on another vessel. The pilot reportedly ended the call around two minutes before the collision. Officials say the call distracted the pilot from seeing the Miss Peggy.

The Miss Peggy, rolling to starboard during collision with the Yangze 7 It was also determined that neither vessel involved in the collision had a proper lookout while they were traveling.

"The captain of the Miss Peggy did not detect the Yangze 7 approaching from astern, and the bridge team of the Yangze 7 did not detect the Miss Peggy until the towboat was less than a ship's length ahead," the report reads. "Regulations and long-standing prudent maritime practice require a proper lookout, by all available means, for safe navigation. "