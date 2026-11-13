Houston’s Secondary Faces One of the Big 12's Most Productive Receivers

The Houston Cougars' secondary has struggled at times this season. Thankfully, the offense behind Maxwell Award semifinalist Conner Weigman and Co. have been ve

Tonight, the Cougars are faced with a challenge that won't be easy, especially with a dynamic duo that the secondary has to defend. Houston secondary against Colorado.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe 3-6 Colorado Buffaloes have shown flashes of brilliance this season thanks to the talent they have. A lot of that talent is in the wide receiver room. Joseph Williams is 12th in the country in receiving yards with 853 yards and six touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Also read Oklahoma Secondary Shining Bright, but Will be Tested Against Ole Miss

Williams has been great after the catch and has been a reliable target for a team that has struggled to find a consistent passing game. Along with Williams, Colorado has a talented receiver in Texas Longhorns transfer Deandre Moore Jr. Moore was the No. 6 WR in the 2026 transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Moore has 37 receptions, 526 yards, and three touchdowns thus far. This duo of two talented WRs presents a large challenge for this secondary.

Joseph Williams against Oklahoma State. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Quarterback Isaac Wilson, brother of former superstar BYU Cougars QB Zach Wilson, has been inconsistent this season, throwing for 1,412 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions so far. But sometimes, all you need to do is check the ball down to a wideout, and they'll do the rest. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This has no doubt been another disappointing season for the Deon Sanders-led Buffaloes, but that doesn't take away the fact that they will try to ruin the Cougars season with all their might.

Last week, Williams caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils . If Colorado wins, it will likely be on the back of a big night from Williams or Moore. At the beginning of the season, the secondary was pretty awful. It got smoked by the Oregon State Beavers and then played extremely poorly through the first half of the season.

I can't claim the secondary has played super well lately, but it has played well enough to give the team a real chance. Before, it was just bad; now it is actually not. Guys like cornerback Jalen Mayo, who hasColorado presents a big challenge, but Houston has a ton of back-end talent that is starting to show itself. Against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Cougars' pass defense wasn't bad.

Even against the Utah Utes, the pass defense was pretty good. Against Colorado, I don't want to see this team play lock down coverage that is remarkable. I would love to see it, but I also know that's extremely hard. Simply put, it would be nice to see the pass defense play well enough that Weigman doesn't have to play like a Heisman candidate to win.

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That's a dangerous game to play - to rely on QBs having amazing performances to win. Stepping up and getting turnovers on a turnover-prone team would be a sight to behold for the Cougars, who need to avoid upset bids over the next few weeks to reach the College Football Playoff. Of theThis secondary doesn't need to play perfectly, but it can't afford to just be destroyed.

It's time for the Cougars to start playing the best brand of footballBorn in Utah, raised in Nebraska, and now living in the Northeast, Tyler Crum is a lifelong sports fan with a passion for college football, college basketball, Major League Baseball, and hockey. He attends the University of New Hampshire, where he is majoring in history. His work has appeared with Last Word on Sports, Utah on Ice, and Sports Illustrated.

When he is not writing or watching sports, Tyler can usually be found reading a book on military history.