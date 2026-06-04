Houston Rockets pay homage to roots with modern touch in new uniform unveiling for 2026-27 season

Order up! The Houston Rockets have unveiled the 'Ketchup and Mustard' uniforms for the upcoming season. Check them out here!.

The team began teasing the new palette back in May with several diner-themed social media posts. The Houston Rockets are taking it back after they unveiled the new player uniforms for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season!

The franchise has brought back the iconic "Ketchup and Mustard" colors as a homage to the franchise's championship roots.

"We heard our fans... Ketchup and Mustard is back!

" Patrick Fertitta, Vice Chairman of the Houston Rockets and Comets, said. "From the time my family bought the team in 2017, we've heard from countless fans about how deeply those colors are tied to their memories of Rockets basketball. We wanted to create something that celebrates the generations of fans who built Rockets basketball while inspiring the next generation of Rockets fans.

" In a press release, the organization said that the Rocket Red and Championship Yellow connect the old with the new. "Rockets Red returns as the heartbeat of the franchise, while Championship Yellow reconnects past greatness to the future ahead," the release said.

In addition to the new color palette, they will be introducing modernized versions of the logos and uniforms, with fan apparel to match. Also, the uniforms will feature NASA mission patches with two quasars that pay homage to the team's early journey from San Diego to Houston and praise the city's space roots. The team will also don the ICON and Association Edition uniforms. The Icon Edition will have "ROCKETS" splayed across the chest, while the Association showcases "HOUSTON.

" Both will have similar accents of the throwback tonal pinstripes uniforms from mid-90s to early 2000s. To celebrate the launch, the Rockets will host a special retail pop-up event at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m., where fans can get their hands on merch and meet former players and coaches.





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