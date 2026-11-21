houston Cougars starting quarterback Conner Weigman is ruled out with an injury for the game against West Virginia. Freshman Keisean Henderson makes his first carEer begin.

Houston Cougars Face Crisis as Quarterback Ruled Out

In a significant development for the 20th-ranked Houston Cougars , starting quarterback Conner Weigman has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Saturday matchup against West Virginia due to an undisclosed injury. The decision comes as a major blow to the squad,as Weigman has been the central figure in the offense for the entire season. Reports indicate that he was seen in street clothes watching his teammates warm up prior to the game, confirming that he would not grab the field. The coaching staff had previously lisTed Weigman as a game-moment decision, leaving fans and analysts in suspense until the final roster was set. This unexpected absence shifts the strategic focus of the team as they prepare to face a competitive West Virginia squad.

Freshman Keisean Henderson has stepped in to take over as the starting quarterback in Weigmans place. Henderson marks his first career start, a moment that carries substantial weight given the high expectations surrounding his recruitment. As a five-star recruit, Henderson was ranked by several prominent sports publications as the top prospect in the nation entering this season. His high school career was nothing short of spectacular, where he threw for 6,415 yards and 76 touchdowns while also rushing for 661 yards and fourteen scores over four seasons. This dual-threat capability is expected to provide Houston with a different offensive dynamic as they attempt to counter West Virginia's defense.

Also read West Virginia Unable to Slow Down No. 1 Florida, Drop Second Straight Game in Las Vegas

The stakes are high for Henderson, who has already gained some limited experience on the roster earlier this season. He appeared in two games prior to this start, demonstrating flashes of his potential. During those appearances, he completed six of eight passes for 83 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Additionally, he showcased his rushing ability by scoring a 54-yard touchdown on his only carry of the season. This limited but impactful exposure suggests that the coaching staff may be willing to utilize his athletic skills aggressively, despite the pressure of making his debut as a starter in a ranked conference game.

Advertisement

Conner Weigman, when healthy,has been a productive leader for the Cougars this season. He has thrown for 2,552 yards, accounting for 25 touchdowns against just three interceptions. His performance last week, despite the loss,highlighted his resilience and offensive impact. Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-32 defeat at Colorado, along with one interception. His ability to sustain drives and spot the end zone has been crucial to Houston's standing in the rankings. The team must now rely on Henderson's development and the support of the offensive line to maintain their competitive edge without their veteran signal-caller. The outcome of this game will serve as a critical test for both the freshman's readiness and the team's overall depth.