Houston Proposition A passes: HPD preparing for policy changes, effective date still unclear

Houston voters approved Proposition A, the Houston Freedom Act, making misdemeanor marijuana possession HPD’s lowest enforcement priority and restricting no-knock search warrants. The mayor’s office says HPD will work toward required policy changes and necessary training before the amendment takes effect, but the city has not confirmed that date.

Houston voters approved Proposition A, also known as the Houston Freedom Act, addressing misdemeanor marijuana enforcement and no-knock search warrants. FOX 26's Karys Belger explains the new rules, why the proposition was on the ballot, and the mayor's response.

Houston voters approved Proposition A, also known as the Houston Freedom Act, addressing misdemeanor marijuana enforcement and no-knock search warrants. The mayor’s office says HPD will work toward required policy changes and necessary training before the amendment takes effect. The effective date remains unconfirmed. Houston police will work toward implementing required policy changes and necessary training before the voter-approved Houston Freedom Act takes effect, according to Mayor John Whitmire’s office.

Also read Houston voters approve Proposition A, changing marijuana enforcement and no-knock warrant policies

But the city has not yet confirmed when that will happen. , a city charter amendment that makes Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession the Houston Police Department’s lowest enforcement priority and prohibits officers from requesting, executing or participating in search warrants that do not require officers to knock, announce their presence and wait at least 15 seconds.

The amendment also requires updated operating procedures, officer training, a review of five years of misdemeanor marijuana enforcement and ongoing public reporting. In a written response to FOX 26, Álvaro Ortiz with the mayor’s Office of Communications said HPD would prepare for the amendment before its effective date.

"In response to your inquiry, the Houston Police Department will work toward implementing any required policy changes and toward any necessary and pertinent training prior to the amendment going into effect," Ortiz wrote. "As for the effective date, I am still gathering this information. " The response did not include a training schedule, copies of revised policies or the specific instructions officers will receive.

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HPD separately told FOX 26 that the department follows the law, declined further comment and referred questions to whoever issued the charter amendment notice. FOX 26 also contacted the City Secretary’s office seeking clarification about the effective date and the formal steps needed following the vote. The amendment establishes restrictions on the search warrants Houston police officers may request or help execute.

Under its language, officers cannot request, execute or participate in the execution of a search warrant that does not require them to:The provision applies specifically to search warrants. It should not be read as a description of every circumstance in which police might enter a property.

"And when it comes to adding no knock warrants into this, it really just comes down to the safety of everybody," Marquez said. Ground Game Texas helped lead the effort to get the measure on the ballot. Marquez said conversations during the campaign showed support for addressing both marijuana enforcement and no-knock warrants. The city has not yet provided FOX 26 with a comparison showing how the amendment’s requirements differ from existing HPD procedures or what changes will be necessary.

Texas medical marijuana dispensaries are among more than 900 businesses nationwide moving into a new federal regulatory system that places certain state-approved marijuana activities under federal oversight. No. The amendment changes the enforcement priority for certain marijuana possession offenses. It does not legalize marijuana. The text directs HPD to make enforcement of Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest possible enforcement priority unless a binding state or federal court action requires otherwise.

It also directs the city to update its budget, police manual and relevant policies and procedures to reflect that priority. However, the amendment expressly preserves law enforcement and prosecutorial discretion to enforce state law. Its passage does not guarantee that someone possessing marijuana will avoid arrest, a citation or prosecution. Marquez said supporters want officers to consider the consequences of misdemeanor possession enforcement.

The policy is limited to the misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses identified in the amendment. It does not establish immunity for other offenses. Yes. The amendment expressly allows an officer with probable cause to believe a substance is marijuana to seize it.

The amendment also supports legally permissible diversion options for people accused of Class A or Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession. Those options may include mental health or substance use treatment referrals, community service or other alternatives to arrest or prosecution consistent with the state law identified in the amendment. The text encourages noncustodial responses in appropriate circumstances while preserving enforcement discretion. It does not establish an automatic diversion outcome for every person accused of possession.

The amendment directs the police chief and the official identified in the text as the city manager to ensure city policies and internal operating procedures are updated and officers receive adequate training on its provisions. The text provided on the city’s election information page does not set a separate deadline for completing that training or those policy revisions. The mayor’s office said HPD would work toward required changes and necessary training before the amendment takes effect.

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It has not yet supplied details about the training’s content, delivery or schedule. At the time of her interview, she said the organization had not been in contact with city officials or HPD since election night, and no such discussion was on its calendar. She said the organization was willing to have that conversation. The Houston Freedom Act requires a one-time review of misdemeanor marijuana enforcement covering the five years preceding the policy’s effective date.

The audit must be presented to City Council at a public meeting no later than 120 days after the effective date. It must also be published on the city’s website and archived for public access. The city must also develop estimates, to the best of its ability, of: Average staff hours used per misdemeanor marijuana charge, including officer time, transportation and processing. Texas hemp: What will Vikki Goodwin as Lt.

Governor do? The amendment also requires an annual implementation report presented at a public City Council meeting and published online. The first report is due within 120 days of the effective date. It must address implementation and include marijuana enforcement information such as arrests, citations, demographics, diversion referrals and estimated staff hours.

Separately, the amendment requires the city’s budget and annual reporting to account for money and staff time spent testing cannabis-related substances for THC concentration. The text allows City Council, by majority vote, to allocate money for testing when it determines there is a compelling public safety purpose, including investigations involving violent felonies or other serious threats. Without that date, the calendar deadlines for the first audit and implementation report remain unresolved in FOX 26’s reporting.

A description of how compliance will be monitored. The mayor’s office’s statement describes work HPD will undertake. It does not establish that training or policy revisions have already been completed. FOX 26 is seeking confirmation of the effective date, the remaining formal steps following the election and the instructions HPD officers will receive.

Once the effective date is established, the amendment’s 120-day deadlines will provide a timeline for the required audit and initial implementation report. The amendment also contains a severability provision stating that if a court finds one section unlawful or unenforceable, the remaining sections are intended to continue in force.

This report is based on the Houston Freedom Act text published on the City of Houston’s 2026 charter amendment election information page, FOX 26’s interview with Ground Game Texas campaigns director Natalie Marquez, HPD’s response to FOX 26 and a written statement from Mayor John Whitmire’s Office of Communications.