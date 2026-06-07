Houston Pride Parade Canceled - Houston Press

Due to severe weather and flooding concerns, Saturday night's Pride Houston 365 Parade was canceled.

The event, which includes a day-long festival, had already been bumped from its original date at the end of June due to conflicts with the FIFA World Cup.

“With heavy hearts, and out of concern for the safety of our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2026 Pride Houston 365 Parade,” board members said in a statement. “The safety of our attendees, participants, volunteers, and staff must come first. ”The Pride Houston 365 Festival, which began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, will remain open until 7 p.m. at Houston City Hall.

Organizers said they welcomed anyone who could safely attend to join in the celebration.

“We have spoken with the Mayor’s Office and have strong support from the community and state representatives as we explore options to reschedule the parade,” the statement says. “A roundtable discussion will be held with stakeholders to review potential dates between July 19 and October 31. We will keep our community updated as plans develop. Thank you for your understanding, support, and continued Pride.

Please stay safe and take care of one another. ” The festival and parade cost about $500,000 to put on and is funded through ticket sales, sponsors and donors. The parade, which covers a two-mile route from Montrose and Allen Parkway to Milam and Pease streets, is free, so there’s no need for ticket refunds. Staff writer April Towery covers news for the Houston Press.

A native Texan, she attended Texas A&M University and has covered Texas news for more than 20 years. Contact: april.towery@houstonpress.com





HoustonPress / 🏆 314. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Column: The sin of pride has nothing to do with the season of PrideThe Proverb about 'pride before a fall' is a warning to egotistical rulers.

Read more »

What to know about Boston's 2026 Pride for the People paradeThe theme this year of Boston's annual Pride parade “Pride as Protest: Since 1776,” a hat tip to the country's 250th anniversary celebrations. The event kicks off at 11 a.m., winding from Copley Square through the South End to Boston Common.

Read more »

Kathy Hilton Sends Message to LGBTQ+ Community After Stepping Down as WeHo Pride Parade Grand MarshalKathy Hilton shared a message to the LGBTQ+ community after releasing stepping down as the WeHo Pride Parade Grand Marshal

Read more »

Kyle Richards Defends Sister Kathy Hilton Amid Pride Parade BacklashKyle Richards publicly defended her sister Kathy Hilton after Hilton stepped down as grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to backlash over her perceived political ties. Richards emphasized Hilton's longstanding support for the LGBTQIA+ community and expressed respect for her decision to avoid detracting from the celebration. The statement also highlighted Richards' own recognition as Us Weekly's Reality Star of the Year and her continued commitment to LGBTQ+ causes, including GLAAD and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Read more »