Houston police searching for man they say shot girlfriend in apartment complex courtyard

Houston police are searching for a 35-year-old man they say shot his girlfriend twice outside an apartment complex Friday night in southwest Houston.

Houston police are searching for a 35-year-old man they say shot his girlfriend twice outside an apartment complex Friday night. Police said the man shot the woman in the abdomen and leg before walking away.

They located his abandoned car a few blocks from the scene. Houston police are searching for a 35-year-old man they say shot his girlfriend twice outside an apartment complex Friday night in southwest Houston. Officers said the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was visiting the suspect's family and had been on the phone with the man before the shooting. The man came to pick the victim up and the two met in the apartment complex's courtyard.

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That's when officers said the man shot his girlfriend in the abdomen and in the leg before pushing her down. Police said the man "casually walked away.

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" The suspect's family provided aid to the woman before emergency crews arrived and took her to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover. Officers located the man's vehicle abandoned a few blocks away from the shooting. Police said the man has not been located and officers are patrolling the area. It is unknown what prompted the shooting. The suspect's name has not been released.