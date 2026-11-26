Houston police are investigating multiple reports of stolen water meters from a townhome community in Independence Heights. Experts warn that the theft of copper and brass components is likely to increase due to a 35% rise in metal prices over the last year.

Houston police confirm they took three reports for stolen water meters from the 4700 block of Independence Heights Lane Monday morning. Multiple water meters were stolen from an Independence Heights townhome community, and experts expect to see more of these thefts.

Houston police confirm they took three reports for stolen water meters from the 4700 block of Independence Heights Lane Monday morning.

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"Crackheads and people on meth, you know, they're just looking for quick money," Stephens said. The price of brass has shot up 35% over the last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Thanksgiving in Houston: From 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade to what's open and closed, here's your full holiday guideIt might not seem like a lot of money, but Stephens said thieves typically target multiple homes in a single night.