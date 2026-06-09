Houston Pets Alive targeted by vandals causing substantial losses to shelter known for saving lives

A deliberate act of vandalism left Houston Pets Alive without power for much of Monday after someone damaged an electrical pole and two utility boxes overnight. The outage forced the emergency relocation of dozens of animals, destroyed refrigerated vaccines and temporarily disrupted the nonprofit's lifesaving rescue operations.

Shelter leaders say someone damaged an electrical pole and two utility boxes at the business center near 2800 Antoine. The person also used a pole to remove fuses from the top of the electrical equipment, leaving Houston Pets Alive and a neighboring church as the only properties without power.

The outage happened in the middle of the night, creating dangerous conditions for approximately 15 dogs and 50 cats inside the shelter. Foster families stepped in to house the animals while volunteers and staff assessed the damage. Power was restored late Monday afternoon, but shelter officials say the consequences remain. Refrigerated vaccines had to be discarded, and rescue efforts were temporarily halted.

A deliberate act of vandalism left Houston Pets Alive without power for much of Monday after someone damaged an electrical pole and two utility boxes overnight. The outage forced the emergency relocation of dozens of animals, destroyed refrigerated vaccines and temporarily disrupted the nonprofit's lifesaving rescue operations. Whoever sliced the electric pole and damaged two other utility boxes at Houston Pets Alive knew what they were doing. The vandals used a pole to take fuses off the top.

While the motive is unclear, the shelter and a church were the only places left with no power at the business center at 2800 Antoine. The damage happened in the middle of the night, and it quickly became too hot for the 15 dogs and 50 cats inside. Refrigerated vaccines had to be thrown out.

"The only things that suffer are the animals," said Director Shannon Parker. "This stops us from pulling animals out of the shelters. "





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