Houston Mayor John Whitmire says HPD policy changes coming after Democrats wins in Texas

Mayor Whitmire says HPD will announce policy changes after the midterm election shifted much of Texas' state leadership to Democrats, signaling a potential reset in the relationship between City Hall and Austin.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says the Houston Police Department will announce policy changes after the midterm election shifted much of Texas' state leadership to Democrats, signaling a potential reset in the relationship between City Hall and Austin.

Whitmire did not disclose details of the planned announcement, coming Friday, but described it as significant.

Also read Houston Mayor John Whitmire discusses plans to work with newly elected Texas leaders

"Going forward, it's going to be good for Houston in terms of funding, public safety, collaboration, and I think you'll see the city make some policy changes," Whitmire said. The mayor said he expects the incoming state leadership to give Houston greater local control and ease the threat of losing state funding over disagreements with state officials.

"Governor Abbott certainly had his strong positions, was always threatening to withhold funding," Whitmire said. "I don't think that will be the experience going forward. " After roughly three decades of working with Republican state leadership, Houston officials are preparing for a different political dynamic when incoming Democratic leaders take office in January. Councilmember Alejandra Salinas said she hopes the change will allow city officials to focus more on Houston's needs, rather than on satisfying Republican leaders in Austin.

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She pointed to immigration enforcement as a particular source of friction between the city and state.

"I'm excited about the day we get to focus on what is best for Houston, and not what's going to appease Republicans in Austin," Salinas said. She criticized Republican leadership's priorities, saying its approach to immigration had diverted attention and resources from infrastructure and investment in cities. Councilmember Twila Carter, a more conservative voice on the council, emphasized the importance of cooperation regardless of which party holds power.

"You know, those partnerships are essential," Carter said. "We all have to meet in the middle and be on solid ground and understand that we're working for everyone and not for one side or another. " Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker said she expects Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa and incoming Lt.

Gov. Vikki Goodwin to prioritize the needs of urban communities, including education, jobs, and redevelopment.