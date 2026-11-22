Houston Mayor John Whitmire's new policy prohibits HPD from collaborating with ICE on non-jailable offenses, a move ICE Director Brett Bradford says endangers public safety by releasing violent criminal aliens.

Mayor John Whitmire has implemented a strict new directive that prohibits Houston Police Department officers from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for individuals arrested solely for non-jailable offenses. This policy change, announced following the historic November General Election in which Democrats secured all statewide executive branch offices, fundamentally alters how local law enforcement interacts with federal immigration authorities. Under the previous operational framework, HPD officers would detain suspects for up to 30 minutes if ICE arrived to process immigration warrants, allowing for the transfer of illegal aliens into federal custody.

Policy Shift Halts Local Federal Collaboration

ICE Houston Field Office Director Brett Bradford explicitly confirmed that the new order issued by Mayor John Whitmire requires HPD to ignore administrative immigration warrants that surface during standard NCIC background checks. Bradford explained that unless an individual is being arrested for a jailable offense on that specific day, local officers are directed to release the individual at the scene regardless of their immigration status or prior criminal record. This directive applies even if the individual has a final order of removal from the United States, effectively ending the previous practice of holding suspects for federal pickup.

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The policy strictly prohibits HPD from contacting ICE regarding individuals stopped for traffic offenses who do not possess a jailable offense. When an NCIC check reveals an immigration warrant or a final order of removal, local officers must no longer initiate communication with federal agents. Bradford noted that this rule applies to all individuals, including those who have exhausted their due process and hold final removal orders, as long as no separate jailable crime has been committed during the current encounter.

Director Bradford Cites Safety and Missed Opportunities

Director Brett Bradford described the new restrictions as a significant blow to public safety efforts, arguing that the inability to hold suspects for thirty minutes eliminates the window required for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations teams to intervene safely. He stated that the previous thirty-minute hold was crucial for allowing federal agents to arrive and take individuals into custody without endangering their own officers or the community. Bradford expressed frustration that the logistical challenges of reaching suspects across Houston during heavy traffic or late-night hours made these short holds essential for successful apprehensions.

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Bradford emphasized that the new protocol means HPD must release individuals even if they are documented members of violent foreign terrorist organizations or have serious prior convictions. He cited the specific case of Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos, a 39-year-old previously deported illegal alien from El Salvador who is a documented member of the gang MS-13. Grande-Caminos had been convicted of felony illegal re-entry after removal in May 2016 and was removed a second time before unlawfully entering the United States a third time. Under the new Mayor John Whitmire directive, HPD would be required to release Grande-Caminos at the scene if stopped for a traffic offense, despite his history as a violent criminal alien.

Statistics Highlight Scale of Removals Under Previous Protocols

Director Bradford pointed to recent enforcement data to illustrate the volume of dangerous individuals previously captured through local cooperation. He noted that more than 3,500 criminal aliens were removed from the Houston area during a six-week period that coincided with a federal government shutdown led by Democratic officials. These removals included individuals with substantial criminal histories, demonstrating the effectiveness of the prior collaborative model that allowed local officers to flag and hold suspects for federal processing.

Federal statistics from March indicate that ICE Houston officers removed more than 400 illegal alien child sex predators during President Donald Trump's first year in his second term. This figure was more than double the number arrested during the final year of President Joe Biden's administration. Additionally, Breitbart previously reported that ERO officers in Houston arrested 243 criminal aliens since the beginning of Trump's second term who had been convicted of three or more DWI incidents. Of these 243 arrests, 21 individuals had been convicted by a Texas court on charges of intoxication manslaughter, highlighting the severity of offenses often committed by this demographic.

City Council Action Preceded New Executive Order

The political context for Mayor John Whitmire's order includes recent legislative actions by local government bodies. In April, Houston City Council members passed an anti-ICE policy resolution that reflected a broader political shift in the city's approach to immigration enforcement. Shortly before the debate on this resolution, ICE Houston removed another 735 criminal aliens from the city's streets, including murderers, rapists, child predators, arsonists, and drug traffickers. These individuals were members of various brutal gangs, including MS-13, Surenos 13, 18th Street, and Tango Blast.

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Bradford indicated that these removals would be significantly harder to execute under the new Mayor John Whitmire policy. He mentioned that ICE officers arrested nearly 260 more criminal aliens in the Houston area following previous enforcement waves. The combination of the City Council resolution and the Mayor's executive order creates a comprehensive barrier to local-federal cooperation. Bradford argued that this environment prevents law enforcement from acting on final orders of removal and exposes the community to individuals who have been deemed threats to national security or public safety by federal courts.