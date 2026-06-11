Houston Mayor Whitmire Ends ICE Cooperation for Nonviolent Offenses Following Blue Wave

Houston Mayor John Whitmire signed an executive order directing police to stop contacting ICE for nonviolent offenses, reversing a policy adopted after Gov. Greg Abbott threatened $100 million in state funding. A DHS spokesperson criticized the move, citing recent ICE arrests in Houston.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire signed an executive order Friday directing the Houston Police Department to stop contacting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding nonviolent offenses. This decisive policy shift occurs just days after Democrats flipped significant state seats in Texas and defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The directive explicitly prohibits city police from notifying federal immigration authorities during traffic stops or encounters involving minor offenses. Whitmire told The New York Times that officers will not share information unless an individual is charged with a new crime that warrants jail time. If a detainee faces such charges, the department will notify ICE as they are processed at the jailhouse.

Also read Houston mayor signs order to limit cooperation with ICE, says 'elections matter' after Democrats win

Whitmire characterized the new stance as responsible and more effective policy, despite acknowledging that Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa will not assume office until January. He stated in a Friday afternoon release that the move helps reduce fear in communities. The mayor thanked Chief Noe Diaz and local leaders for their collaboration in building a stronger Houston.

This reversal directly counters a previous stance adopted under threat from former Governor Abbott. Abbott had demanded cooperation to prevent the state from withholding more than $100 million in funding. Whitmire signaled that Abbott's previous orders requiring DHS contact caused significant anxiety among Houston residents, prompting the immediate change in direction.

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Department of Homeland Security officials expressed disappointment in the decision through a spokesperson speaking to Fox News Digital. The spokesperson argued that sanctuary policies limit essential cooperation and hinder law enforcement duties. They emphasized that partnerships with local police are critical for arresting criminal aliens across the country.

The federal spokesperson cited statistics claiming that seven of the top ten safest U.S. cities cooperate with ICE. They argued that restricting cooperation allows officers to focus on visible presence to apprehend criminals released from jails. Recent captures of dangerous individuals in Houston were highlighted to support this argument.

The DHS spokesperson specifically mentioned Alexander Montano, a Cuban national convicted of willful homicide and burglary. Vietnamese national Ding Nguyen was also noted for a homicide conviction. Additionally, Guatemalan national Julio Camey was mentioned for a sex offense against a child. These cases were presented as evidence of the risks of reduced federal cooperation.

Whitmire's previous policy, enacted in March alongside Police Chief Diaz, required sergeant oversight for ICE involvement if immigration warrants appeared. That rule allowed thirty minutes for ICE arrival before releasing subjects. City Council approved an ordinance in April to limit detention times during those waits.

However, Whitmire backed revisions after Abbott threatened funding cuts and then-Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation. Those revisions restored officer discretion to contact ICE for civil immigration warrants. The current executive order limits such notifications strictly to jailable offenses.

This latest announcement marks a return to the stricter restrictions city lawmakers initially sought before the Abbott pressure campaign. It aligns with the broader political shift in Texas where Democrats made historic gains. James Talarico flipped a Senate seat blue for the first time since 1988.

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The political landscape in Texas has changed dramatically with the recent elections. Abbott lost his bid for a fourth term on Tuesday. His defeat coincided with the blue wave that battered GOP strongholds across America. One red state held the line, but the general trend favored Democrats.

Whitmire did not respond to further requests for comment beyond his initial statements. He focused on the practical impact of the policy change for daily law enforcement operations. The department now prioritizes local community safety over federal immigration enforcement for minor issues.

Critics of the policy argue it compromises public safety by removing a key investigative tool. Supporters contend it builds trust between police and immigrant communities. The tension between state funding threats and local control remains a central issue in Texas politics.

The executive order takes effect immediately for the Houston Police Department. Chief Diaz will oversee the implementation of the new guidelines. Officers are instructed to write citations or issue warnings without involving federal agencies for non-jailable matters.

This policy change reflects the new political reality in Houston and Texas. Mayor Whitmire aims to reduce fear and anxiety among residents. The decision signals a clear break from the previous administration's hardline stance on immigration cooperation.