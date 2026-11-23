Anas Said received a 15-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to providing material support to ISIS, creating propaganda, and lying to the FBI about a weapon and his intentions.

A 30-year-old Houston man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to concealing material support for ISIS and making false statements to the FBI, federal prosecutors said Monday.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Anas Said to 180 months in prison, followed by life on supervised release. Said pleaded guilty July 24 and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. According to court records, Said used social media accounts to post and share ISIS propaganda, including material he helped create.

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Prosecutors said he removed his name as the designer of a video before it was published through Sarh al-Khilafah, an online media group described in court records as working on behalf of and in coordination with ISIS. PREVIOUS: Texas man accused of ISIS ties and plotting terrorist attacks At sentencing, the court heard that Said had helped create videos and posters praising ISIS and its violence, including messages threatening future attacks.

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He also admitted discussing the material with other ISIS supporters on Telegram and receiving feedback on content he had made. Said also admitted lying to investigators about a weapon he possessed and discussed on social media in 2023. In a statement included in his plea, he said he had considered using a weapon to kill as many people as possible.

The FBI’s Houston Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case, with assistance from Houston and Sugar Land police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Schammel and Liesel Roscher prosecuted the case with attorneys from the Justice Department’s National Security Division.