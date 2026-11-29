A quiet morning followed a chaotic night in east Houston where police fatally shot a man, identified as David Sugars, after he locked himself in a room, set a fire, and failed to comply with commands. Neighbors described him as a kind person likely experiencing a mental health episode.

A quiet morning on Eastover Street in east Houston followed a chaotic night that ended with a man dead after a police-involved shooting. The Houston Police Department said the incident began when a man, identified by neighbors as David Sugars, fired a shot into the ground.

The situation escalated quickly from there. Previous story: Houston man dead after standoff, fire, and officer-involved shooting on Eastover drive Officers arrived and got the family out of the house. Sugars then allegedly locked himself in a room and set a fire inside the home. When Sugars crawled out of a window, police said he did not comply with verbal commands.

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An officer then opened fire. Sugars was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A neighbor, Marco Garcia, described what he heard before police arrived.