Houston Man Fatally Shoots Brother-in-Law in Apartment Dispute

A Houston man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting his brother-in-law during a dispute at an apartment complex. The victim, Kelvin Jackson, was shot and killed after responding to a call for help from his sister, who was being held against her will by her boyfriend.

A tragedy unfolded in a Houston apartment complex on Monday morning, leaving a community in mourning and a family grappling with unimaginable loss. 25-year-old Kelvin Jackson, a devoted husband and father, was fatally shot during an altercation with his brother-in-law, Chris Bastiste. According to Houston police, the incident began with an argument between Bastiste and his girlfriend at the apartment located in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road.

Bastiste allegedly brandished a firearm, preventing his girlfriend from leaving. She contacted family members for help, and Jackson, her husband, responded to the call. Police say that a heated confrontation ensued between Jackson and Bastiste, culminating in a struggle over the firearm. During this struggle, Jackson was tragically shot and pronounced dead at the scene.Bastiste was apprehended by authorities and subsequently charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $350,000. Jackson's family remembers him as a pillar of strength and a selfless individual who tirelessly worked to support his community and his loved ones. He held a position as a church usher and was described as a devoted provider who always put the needs of others before his own. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, a two-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, who now face a future without their beloved father. Jackson's family shared that he was drawn to help others in need, not only his brother-in-law but his girlfriend as well. They believe his heroic actions ultimately cost him his life.





