Houston Man Denied Hospital Care After West Nile Virus Battle

John Hudson, a Houston resident, is facing a uphill battle for medical care after contracting West Nile virus following a mosquito bite during Hurricane Beryl. His wife, Sharon, is desperately searching for resources and a hospital willing to accept John, who has suffered from full-body paralysis and multiple infections. Major hospitals in the Houston area have denied John's admittance due to financial and insurance issues, highlighting the challenges of access to healthcare in the United States.

He spent five weeks in the neurological unit at Memorial Herman before being transferred to Sugarland Kindred Hospital's rehabilitation facility. Sharon, a 4th-grade teacher, rushed from work to the hospital every day to be by John's side. She stays until nightfall, returning home only for a quick dinner before bed, so she can repeat the process the next day. 'John and I have been married for 30 years this May, and he's the love of my life,' she said. Sharon says John is making progress. He has battled infections but is now able to move his arms and legs more than before and can breathe without a ventilator for a couple of hours. Recently, the rehabilitation facility notified Sharon that they needed to move John out of their care. 'I was informed the week before last they would send us to skilled nursing,' she said. 'Then we found out the skilled nursing declined us.' Sharon says multiple major hospitals in the area have also declined to provide care for John. 'From your understanding, why are you being denied from these hospitals?' 'Money, insurance,' replied Sharon. She says the doctor currently overseeing John's care explained to her that it's the fault of a faulty healthcare system. 'He said it's medicine in America these days. It's big pharma, insurance, doctors don't have a say. And we need to take that back because this man is worth fighting for, he's a good man,' said Sharon. According to the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit supporting independent research on health care issues, one in four Americans has health insurance that leaves them underinsured. In other words, insurance that doesn't give them access to the care they need. Sharon says John was in great health before this bite, and she hopes all Houstonians understand the severity of what mosquitoes in our area can do. More than anything, she's looking for help, resources, a miracle to get John the care he needs. 'If you saw him today you'd see he has a fight in him, he's moving. He just needs more time, and we need help,' she said





